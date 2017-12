Hafiz Saeed raises his private army. So what! Many have in Pakistan

Taliban

Tehrik-i-Taliban Pakistan

Al Qaeda

Haqqani Network

Al Rashid Trust

Ummah Tamir-e-Nau

Al Akhtar Trust

Lashkar-e-Jhangvi

Harkat-ul-Mujahideen

Designated global terrorist and aspiring politician in Pakistan, Hafiz Saeed is not the first or the only one to raise private militia in that country. Here is a list of a few outfits that have their own fighters in Pakistan.By Prabhash K Dutta |December 23, 2017