Hafiz has lost his mind. This retired general is total shit hole

Hafiz shouted at the top of his lungs for two hours he was seething with anger..he said this is war. He said that I will continue this war continuously.
He said that your mother i.e. institution was raped on 9/11 Pakistan Army's IK wants real freedom from Pakistan Army, it wants to end the concept of Pakistan.
He wants to destroy Pakistan's army and therefore destroy Pakistan, as happened in Iraq and Libya, IK has the same role as Gorbachev who broke up the Soviet Union.
IK has the same role as Gorbachev who broke USSR IK is corrupt. He took billions of rupees from Malik Riaz. He took acres of land in Bani Gala and renovated Zaman Park Complex. Malik Riaz is corrupt in PTI. I have evidence with IK but he made him the second general.
I will keep Jinnah House in its present form. I will give pictures of the bastards who were involved, who planned, who encouraged, who participated. Especially ex-servicemen (retired). I will hang pictures of their wives and children. I will embarrass them. I will visit the children of universities, colleges and schools.
When PPP did Masti in 80s, we beat them and kicked them out. When PMLN did Masti, we kicked them out then MQM kicked out. ne masti ki haiz in ka asa bharkas nikalin gay key qbar tak yaad rakhain gay people love Pakistan. They are coming out in thousands to support us.

They are taking to the streets. They are showering us with love Social media is more than 90% fake. This 6 inch screen is all fake. Ppl love us I have instructed the government that I will not settle for less than 25% increase in army pay 35% discount will be given to all. PTI has not been punished on CSD so far. They will be punished now.
If I have to go down, I'll take these bullies with me. This is a war.

I will fight this war till the end. He targeted retired people a lot..called them bastards..he said that PTI planned this. These were very planned attacks. We will punish everyone.. These goons do not reflect the collective will of the Pakistani people.. He specifically gave details of Aamir Kayani's corruption (and today ISI forced him to quit PTI).
He is moved by IK's name in the international media. He said that IK would be fine with him if he postpones the elections until next year, he just wants his corruption case to be resolved. Do not follow. He said that now he is giving explanations. Please describe it.
 
Last edited:
Looks like total crap to me, Do you really think COAS will speak this way to his officers, @mods delete propaganda thread.

Highly doubt this way COAS Asim Munir Shah even speaks, total propaganda, Can anyone actaully bring out his Garrison Speech video in Sialkot Garrison, very satirical, un-true.
 

