Hafeez Shaikh sacked as Finance Minister | replaced by Hammad Azhar

313ghazi

313ghazi

The government on Monday decided to remove Dr Abdul Hafeez Shaikh from the post of finance minister and replace him with Minister for Industries and Production Hammad Azhar, Senator Shibli Faraz confirmed to Samaa TV.

According to Faraz, Prime Minister Imran Khan had decided to bring in a new finance team in view of "the inflation that had taken place".

Azhar is the third finance minister to be appointed since the PTI came to power in 2018.

Prime Minister Imran "gave the portfolio of finance to Hammad Azhar who is a young and able minister so that he devises policies according to the ground realities of Pakistan and the poor get relief", said Faraz.

He said that he did not know about Sheikh's future in the government, adding that further likely changes in the cabinet will be disclosed by tomorrow.

The move comes weeks after Hafeez Shaikh, who enjoyed the status of minister since December last year, lost the bid for a Senate seat to PPP's Yousuf Raza Gilani, leading to questions about his status in the federal cabinet.

Shaikh, who is not a member of Parliament, was previously an adviser to the premier on finance and was appointed as finance minister in December last year. However, as per Article 91 (9) of the Constitution, he cannot remain a minister for more than six months until he is elected to one of the houses. Thus, it was necessary for him to be elected to the Senate this time around in order to continue as the finance minister after June.

Following his loss, Lahore High Court Chief Justice Muhammad Qasim Khan had questioned how Sheikh could be in the office as an unelected member of the cabinet despite losing the Senate election.

www.dawn.com

PM Imran decides to remove Hafeez Shaikh, give finance portfolio to Hammad Azhar

Information minister says PM Imran decided to bring in a new finance team in view of "the inflation that had taken place".
www.dawn.com
 
313ghazi

313ghazi

=====

PMIK strikes again. He warned people to deliver results and its clear he's taking action where that is not the case. Let's hope it has the desired effect.
 
Dil_Pakistan

Dil_Pakistan

Decent decision IMO but totally stupid sttement given by Shibli Faraz. Why is Shibli still info minster? Who will sack him? I think almost everyone was aware that after not becoming senator, it will not be lawfully possible for HS to head important economic meetings. Saying he was removed bcz of inflation is like an own goal.
 
darksider

darksider

They have to control inflation other wise people will never vote for pti or Imran khan again.
Inflation is sky rocketing even before ramdan.
In ramdan it will be even more worse.
Mafias are more strong in pti government.they are unable to control them.
 
VCheng

VCheng

313ghazi said:
According to Faraz, Prime Minister Imran Khan had decided to bring in a new finance team in view of "the inflation that had taken place".
Click to expand...
Changing faces will not mean much if the policies remain the same. Please tell us what the new team will do anything differently to control inflation.
 
B

Bilal.

Raj-Hindustani said:
It is incompetent of the government of Imran Khan. A central government does not take so many U-turns on the decisions.

Are they working for local society? Without a proper plan and discussion, are they promoting someone as FM and then change it. Was any plan before the election about reforming and who are the eligible persons for the next tasks and roles?

Every year, you can't change the people who are working in such critical positions.

Now, the question is " Who will be the next FM in coming year"
Click to expand...
He can’t stay, Supreme Court ruled that unelected people can’t hold such post. That’s why he was made to compete in senate elections but failed. He was serving through an ordinance pending the senate elections.
 
