Khaleeq Kiani

Updated 23 Jul, 2020



Govt denotifies finance adviser Abdul Hafeez Shaikh, secretary as commission’s members, gives up a number of its terms of reference. — DawnNewsTV/File





ISLAMABAD: In a major politico-legal retreat, the federal government on Wednesday denotified the adviser to the prime minister on finance and revenue and the finance secretary as members of the National Finance Commission (NFC) and gave up a number of its terms of reference (ToR).



​



The decision was taken after the government’s May 12 notification about constitution of the 11-member NFC faced legal challenges in various high courts, along with a long list of ToR envisaging fresh specific responsibilities and expenses to be shared by the provinces. ​



A fresh notification for the nine-member NFC and revised ToR was submitted to the Islamabad High Court on the basis of which the court disposed of a petition of the opposition PML-N challenging the locus standi of Adviser to the PM on Finance and Revenue Dr Abdul Hafeez Shaikh and the finance secretary as NFC members.



“The new notification is in line with the Constitution,” said finance ministry’s spokesman Mohsin Mushtaq Chandna in a brief response to questions. Asked if the prime minister holding the finance portfolio would now open the NFC dialogue or Dr Shaikh would be made minister for finance through Senate, Mr Chandna said he would not speculate.

​



