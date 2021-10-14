Had a talk with some of my Pakistani contacts, was surprised to know that there are still a lot of links in between BD, and Pak militaries

Spoke with a man who is a relative of some faujis from times past. I was told that the patriarch of the family who donned the general epaulettes 20-30 years ago kept his contacts from his PMA days in Bangladesh, and so did many of their military members.



They apparently made money in RMGs, reselling Pakistani yarn from under the counter. Now they want to jump on what Walton, and co do. I told them it's not a turnkey business they imagined, but a multi-year effort.