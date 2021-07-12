What's new

Habibie's lasting legacy for Indonesia

RETNO MARUTI SUAHASIL NAZARA
In his brief time as president, BJ Habibie enacted
economic and democratic reforms that endure to this day.

1626073358482.png


Bacharuddin Jusuf “BJ” Habibie, third president of the Republic of Indonesia, passed away on 11 September in Jakarta. After serving as vice president under Suharto, Habibie succeeded him when political and economic crisis forced the president of three decades to resign in May 1998.

Although it lasted only 17 months, Habibie’s presidency was transformational. Before entering politics, Habibie had been a prominent aviation engineer educated in Germany and the Netherlands. Serving in the research and technology ministry in the early days of Suharto’s New Order regime, Habibie was known more for his skill in aircraft building and other high-tech industries than for his political agenda.

But today he is widely credited with the democratisation of Indonesia after the Suharto era, overseeing Indonesia’s first democratic legislative elections in 1999, and broadening freedom of speech. His democratic principles also led him to allow East Timor, now known as Timor-Leste, to vote on a referendum for autonomous status within Indonesia or outright independence.

He kick-started reforms that helped the economy recover from the 1997 Asian financial crisis and put Indonesia on the path to becoming the biggest democracy in the world. The economic reforms he established are still in effect today.

Despite much scepticism towards his economic capability, Habibie successfully led Indonesia out of the shocks of economic turmoil caused by the Asian financial crisis. Habibie understood that by 1998 Indonesia’s economic problems had become a crisis of trust, and not just the fault of neighbouring countries. He saw winning back investor confidence as the most critical issue.

Immediately after taking office as President, Habibie took steps to resolve the banking sector problem through a restructuring strategy, first by merging four state-owned banks, which then gave birth to Bank Mandiri, one of the biggest banks in Indonesia. He also established an independent central bank by separating Bank Indonesia from the government, so that Bank Indonesia would no longer be governed or pressured by the executive.

With the aim of restoring investor confidence, Habibie established the Indonesian Bank Restructuring Agency (IBRA), the State Asset Management Unit, and the Monitoring and Settlement Agency for foreign debt issue. Habibie also enacted policies to strengthen the national economy, including the Monopolistic Practices and Unfair Competition Law, Consumer Protection Law, the Political Party Act, and the Regional Autonomy Law, which collectively brought back political and economic stability, resulting in an increased influx of foreign investments and strengthening of the local currency.

A year into Habibie’s presidency, Indonesia’s economic growth had slowly improved. The country experienced 13.1% negative growth in 1998 and only a year later the economy grew positively by 0.8%, a sign that the crisis was coming to an end.

A woman votes in Indonesia’s 2009 presidential election. Habibie laid the groundwork for the country’s expansion of democracy (Photo: Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade/Flickr)

Fiscal decentralisation – and the local democratisation it enabled – was among the Habibie administration’s most noteworthy achievements, a long-overdue initiative, given Indonesia’s diverse population, geographical complexity, and uneven economic development across provinces. The two laws on political and fiscal decentralisation Habibie enacted in May 1999 – which promoted government response to local concerns, increased accountability, and strengthened governance – entirely changed the relationship between central and regional government.

Habibie’s love for technology clearly informed his approach towards economic strategy. “Habibienomics” was based on the belief that the added value of technology would support economic growth. During his time as Minister of Research and Technology, Habibie demonstrated his forward thinking in adopting research and technology for industrial purposes, and he aspired to build the quality of Indonesian human capital, envisioning the leap from an agrarian state to an industrialised country. Thus, he sent many young Indonesians overseas to study, and he initiated state-owned enterprises in advanced technology, such as aircraft, ships, communication equipment, and weaponry. It under the guidance of Habibie that Indonesia succeeded in manufacturing its own aircraft.

Years later, amid the rapid growth of globalisation, Habibie’s vision is still relevant. To survive, Indonesia needs to focus more on human capital, innovation, and productivity, as they fuel economic development. The country still lacks in innovation, especially in research and development activities, according to the Global Competitiveness Index 2018 – Indonesia spends less than 0.1% of GDP on research and development, ranking 112nd among 140 countries.

Current President Joko Widodo has set out the Indonesian Vision for his second term, promising to make the country a more productive and competitive nation by putting investment in human capital as the highest priority. Finance Minister Sri Mulyani Indrawati states that one of the focuses in the 2020 fiscal policy is to increase the competitiveness and innovation of the Indonesian people to drive a balanced mix between domestic consumption, investments, and exports.

These initiatives are part of the tremendous legacy Habibie has left behind. He laid a strong foundation for Indonesia to continue evolving into an advanced country. His thinking was way ahead his time, and made an invaluable contribution to even the current development challenges facing the country. This short piece will not be able to sum up the whole dedication of President Habibie for Indonesia. He will be dearly missed.

A New Political System and the Start of Recovery

Bacharuddin Jusuf Habibie, vice-president in Suharto's last cabinet and thus - by law - replacing Suharto as Indonesia's next president, turned to the economic technocrats to deal with the ongoing financial crisis. This resulted in a fourth agreement with the IMF. It was signed in June 1998 and allowed the budget deficit to widen further while new funds were pumped into the economy.

Within the time-span of a couple of months there were some signs of recovery. The rupiah began to strengthen from mid-June 1998 (when it had fallen to 16,000 rupiah per dollar) to 8,000 rupiah per dollar in October 1998, inflation eased drastically, the Jakarta stock exchange started to rise and non-oil exports started to revive towards the end of the year. The banking sector (center of the crisis) remained fragile as the number of non-performing loans were high and banks were very hesitant to loan money. Moreover, the banking sector had caused a sharp increase in government debt as this debt was primarily due to the issuance of bank restructuring bonds. But, albeit fragile, Indonesia's economy improved gradually through 1999, partly due to an improving international environment which caused a rise in export revenues.

Asian Financial Crisis - Cause & Effect | Indonesia Investments

The financial crisis in Asia in the late 1990s had a huge impact on Indonesia, evolving from a financial crisis into a social and political crisis.
To understand the magnitude of Indonesia economic crisis during Asian Financial Crisis Period, you guys should know that Rupiah in 1996 is valued at around RP 2500 per 1 USD and then it skies rocketing into Rp 18.000 per 1 USD in 1997
 
Habibie is leader of Islamist during Soeharto regime

The Islamic Turn in Indonesia: A Political Explanation
Published online by Cambridge University Press: 26 March 2010
R. William Liddle


Extract
In December 1995, the Association of Indonesian Muslim Intellectuals, ICMI (Ikatan Cendekiawan Muslim se-Indonesia), held its second national congress in Jakarta (Kompas, December 4–10, 1995; Republika, December 4–10, 1995; Gatra, December 9 and 16, 1995; Forum Keadilan, January 1, 1996; Ummat, December 11, 1995). Twelve hundred delegates, representing 42,000 members from all Indonesian provinces and from many Indonesian Islamic communities abroad, participated.

Minister of Research and Technology B. J. Habibie, generally considered President Suharto's favorite cabinet member, was chosen for a second five-year term as national chair. Sixteen ministers, nearly half the cabinet, were elected to leadership positions, and the president himself was designated ICMI's “Protector” (Pelindung).
TypeArticles

The Islamic Turn in Indonesia: A Political Explanation | The Journal of Asian Studies | Cambridge Core

The Islamic Turn in Indonesia: A Political Explanation - Volume 55 Issue 3
Habibie went to German for study actually didnt use government money, but his parents financial backing but he still want to dedicate his life in Indonesia

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------


IV. ESTABLISHMENT OF INDONESIAN AIRCRAFT INDUSTRY

A. PIONEERING PERIOD

Five main factors that lead into the establishment of IPTN are: There are some Indonesian who had dreamed since a long time to build an aircraft and establish an aircraft industry in Indonesia; some Indonesian who had mastery in science and technology to build an aircraft and aircraft industry; some Indonesian who, besides mastering science and technology needed, they are also very dedicated to utilize their skills in establishing aircraft industry; some Indonesian experts in aircraft sales and marketing for both national and international scopes; political will from the ruling government.

The harmonious integration from those factors has made IPTN as an aircraft industry with adequate facilities.

Everything were started from Bacharuddin Jusuf Habibie, a man who was born in Pare-Pare, South Sulawesi (Celebes), on June 25, 1936. He was graduated from Aachen Technical High Learning, Aircraft Construction Department, then he worked in MBB (Masserschmitt Bolkow Blohm), an aircraft industry in Germany since 1965.

When he was about to get his doctorate degree, in 1964, he had a strong willing to return to his country to participate in Indonesia development program in the aviation industry. But KOPELAPIP management suggested him to keep seeking more experiences while waiting the possibility in establishing aircraft industry. In 1966, when Adam Malik, Indonesia’s current Minister of Foreign Affairs visited Germany, he asked Habibie to contribute his thoughts for the realization of Indonesia Development.

Realized that the efforts to establish an aircraft industry was impossible to be done by himself, Habibie decided to start pioneering in preparing skillful human resources at the fixed time could anytime be employed by the future aircraft industry in Indonesia. Habibie soon set up a voluntarily team. In the early of 1970s the team was sent to Germany to start working and learning science and technology in aviation field at HFB/ MBB, place where Habibie worked, to execute their initial planning.

In the same period, a similar activity was also pioneered by Pertamina (Perusahaan Minyak Indonesia) on its capacity as an agent of Indonesia Development. With such capacity, Pertamina succeeded in establishing Krakatau Steel Industry. Ibnu Sutowo, current President Director of Pertamina at that time, contributed his thoughts that the process of transferring technology from developed countries should be carried out with a clear concept and national-oriented.

In early December 1974, Ibnu Sutowo met Habibie in Dusseldorf, Germany, where he gave an elaborate explanation to Habibie about Indonesia Development, Pertamina with the dream of establishing aircraft industry in Indonesia. The result of the meeting was the appointment of Habibie as Pertamina President Advisor, and he was asked to return to Indonesia immediately.

In early January 1974, a decisive step towards the establishment of aircraft industry had taken. The first realization was the establishment of new division that specialized in advanced technology and aviation technology matter. Two months after Dusseldorf meeting, on 26 January, 1974, Habibie was called by President Soeharto. On that meeting Habibie was appointed to be President Advisor in technology field. It was the first day for Habibie to start his official mission.

These meeting resulted the establishment of ATTP Division (Teknologi Lanjutan & Teknologi Penerbangan Pertamina) which became the milestone for the establishment of BPPT and part of IPTN.

In September 1974, ATTP signed the agreement to license collaborate with MBB (Germany) and CASA (Spain) to manufacture BO-105 helicopter and fixed wing NC212.


B. THE FOUNDER

When the efforts of the establishment has shown its form, there was a problem faced by Pertamina which later influenced the existence of ATTP, projects and its program, that was about aircraft industry. But, realizing that ATTP division and its projects were a way to prepare Indonesians to ‘take-off’ for Pelita VI, so the government decided to continue the establishment of aircraft industry with its all consequences.

Based on this thing, according to Government Regulation No. 12, April 5, 1976, the preparation of aircraft industry was started. Based on this regulation, all assets, facilities and potencies were accumulated covering Pertamina’s assets, ATTP Division which had prepared for establishing aircraft industry with LIPNUR assets, Indonesian Air Force, as the basic assets for aircraft industry. These basic assets hopefully can support the development of aircraft industry which is able to answer all challenges.

On April 26, 1976, based on Notarial Deed No.15, Jakarta, PT. Industri Pesawat Terbang Nurtanio was officially established with Dr. B. J. Habibie as the President Director. When the physical facility of this industry completed, in August 1976, President Soeharto inaugurated this aircraft industry.

On October 11, 1985, PT. Industri Pesawat Terbang Nurtanio was moved to PT. Industri Pesawat Terbang Nusantara or IPTN.

From this point, a new horizon of a modern and complete aircraft industry in Indonesia had just begun. In this period all infrastructure aspects, facilities, human resources, law and regulations, and those that related and support the existence of aircraft industry integrally implemented. Previously, in 1960s and 1970s this issue was never thought seriously. Moreover, this industry developed a progressive technology and industry transformative concept that apparently gave an optimal result in mastering aviation technology in a relatively short time, 20 years.

IPTN had a point of view that transferring technology should be implemented integrally and completely and covers hardware, software, and brainware where human as the core. That is human who has a capability of strong willingness, capability and perspective in science, theory and skill to implement them in a concrete work. Based on this, IPTN has applied a transferring technology philosophy that called “Begin at the end and End at the beginning”. It is a philosophy to absorb advanced technology progressively and gradually in a process that inseparable and based on Indonesia’s objective needs. Through this philosophy then thoroughly mastered, not only the material but also the capability and skills. This philosophy also can be adjusted with the development and advancement that achieved by other country.

This philosophy also teaches that in manufacturing an aircraft it does not always begin from components, but directly learned the end of a process (an already-manufactured aircraft), then reversing through phases of components manufacturing. Transferring technology phase divided into:

  • Phase of utilizing the existing technology/ License Program
  • Phase of Technology Integration
  • Phase of Technology Development
  • Phase of Basic Research
The target of first phase is mastering manufacture ability and at the same time sorting out and determine aircraft type that fulfill the domestic needs: the result of sales will be used to support the company business capability. It is recognized as the progressive manufacturing method.

The second phase is aimed to master the self-design capability. The third phase is intended to improve self-design skills. The fourth phase is aimed to master the basic knowledge in order to support the development of superior new products.



PT. Dirgantara Indonesia (Persero)

Titanium100

Titanium100

SENIOR MEMBER
Mar 1, 2019
3,279
-7
2,925
Country
Denmark
Location
Denmark
Indos said:
Habibie is leader of Islamist during Soeharto regime

The Islamic Turn in Indonesia: A Political Explanation
Published online by Cambridge University Press: 26 March 2010
R. William Liddle


Extract
In December 1995, the Association of Indonesian Muslim Intellectuals, ICMI (Ikatan Cendekiawan Muslim se-Indonesia), held its second national congress in Jakarta (Kompas, December 4–10, 1995; Republika, December 4–10, 1995; Gatra, December 9 and 16, 1995; Forum Keadilan, January 1, 1996; Ummat, December 11, 1995). Twelve hundred delegates, representing 42,000 members from all Indonesian provinces and from many Indonesian Islamic communities abroad, participated.

Minister of Research and Technology B. J. Habibie, generally considered President Suharto's favorite cabinet member, was chosen for a second five-year term as national chair. Sixteen ministers, nearly half the cabinet, were elected to leadership positions, and the president himself was designated ICMI's “Protector” (Pelindung).
TypeArticles

The Islamic Turn in Indonesia: A Political Explanation | The Journal of Asian Studies | Cambridge Core

The Islamic Turn in Indonesia: A Political Explanation - Volume 55 Issue 3
Indonesia badly needs prabowo subianto as next president... Just kidding with you I know you will get triggered by this... Jokowi should probably get a second or third term if it is legal in Indonesia..

But aside from Jokes Prabowo is good for the defense and his defense minister term has been successful imho
 
