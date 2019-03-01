H2 And H4 are AAM Or AGM?

let me try to explaine this issuePAF adds new bombs to its arsenal
ISLAMABAD, Dec 17: Pakistan Air Force has integrated the H-4 out-of-sight target bombs in its arsenal of fighter aircraft, official sources said.
The incorporation of H-4 bombs have added to the capability of the PAF to hit out-of-sight targets from a distance of up to 120 kilometres to evade enemy radars during air strikes. A lighter version of the bomb, H-2 model, can hit the out-of-sight targets from a range of up to 60 kilometres.
It is a step towards adding the Beyond Visual Range (BVR) missiles to our arsenal for defensive purposes and to address the strategic imbalance in the region, sources said.
The indigenously produced H-4 bombs is an achievement of the National Engineering and Scientific Commission (NESCOM), which works in close collaboration with Pakistan Missile Organization and the Air Weapons Complex.
Three successful tests of H-4, with the latest conducted this year, produced satisfactory results leading to addition of arsenal in the fighter jets, the sources said.
The H-4 bombs have been made through indigenous efforts by modifying the technological design of South African T-Darter BVR missiles. Till the induction of JF-17 Thunder in 2006, with a provision for BVRs, the H-2 and H-4 bombs could be carried by Mirage fighter jets. The H-4 infrared device is said to be comparable to that of the AA11, AA12 and Python 4 in the Indian arsenal.
Moreover, the sources said, fighter aircraft in PAFs arsenal have the provision to be fitted with precision-guided munitions and BVR missiles.
When asked about advantages of BVR in Indian arsenal, PAF spokesperson Air Commodore Sarfaraz said: We are aggressively trying to utilize whatever equipment we have to its optimum operational limits through professional training and by pursuing high standards of maintenance.
Mr Sarfaraz said: We are aware of our technological needs and are vigorously trying to meet those requirements either through procurements or indigenous developments.
The European and the US suppliers were currently not willing to share the technology with Pakistan. However, contacts were being established with China, defence sources said, adding that JF-17 Thunder (to be inducted in 2006), F-16s and the Mirage aircraft in Pakistans fleet all had the provision to be fitted with BVRs once the technology and the missiles would be acquired. DAWN
In February 1996, soon after the PAF concluded a US$50 million deal with Italys Galileo Avionica for the supply of 30 Grifo-M3 airborne multi-mode pulse-Doppler radars for the upgraded Mirage IIIEAs, contractual negotiations began on a $160 million contract with Kentron to cover the licenced-production by AERO of the latters U-Darter within-visual-range air-to-air missile (a reverse-engineered R550 Magic-2 missile developed by MBDA). Following this, the PAF by April 1999 had commenced contractual negotiations with Denel Aerospace for co-development of a beyond-visual-range air-to-air missile (BVRAAM) under a project codenamed H-2, as well as a family of ALCMs under Project H-4. Flight tests of the BVRAAM got underway in 2001 and the resultant missile is now the AERO-produced variant of Kentrons 60km-range R-Darter missile, which in turn is a derivative of the Derby BVRAAM developed by Israels RAFAEL Armament Authority.
Indian Source (The Altered Article):ISLAMABAD, Dec 17: Pakistan Air Force has integrated the H-4 out-of-sight target bombs in its arsenal of fighter aircraft, official sources said.
Do you see the similarities between the two? It is just Indian Media Propaganda at its best, showing that Pakistan is starting an arm race so that US may try to pressure Pakistan.
citing it, evading enemy radars.
"It is a step towards adding the Beyond Visual Range (BVR) missiles to our arsenal for defensive purposes and to address the strategic imbalance in the region," Pakistan daily Dawn quoted PAF officials as saying.
The officials claimed that the missile was developed by the National Engineering and Scientific Commission (NESCOM), which works in close collaboration with Pakistan Missile Organisation and the Air Weapons Complex.
"Three successful tests of H-4, with the latest conducted this year, produced satisfactory results leading to addition of arsenal in the fighter jets," they said, adding the missiles were modified version of the South African T-Darter BVR missiles. The PAF claims to have H-2 BVR missiles which could hit targets up to 60 km.
Reports of Pakistan seeking the BVR technology appeared in the South African media. In the face of protests from India, the South African government blamed "rogue" elements to collaborate with Pakistan to develop BVRs.
PAF officials said the H-4 missiles which was an infra-red device and comparable to that of the AA11, AA12 and Python 4 missiles of the IAF would be fitted on to the PAF's Mirage aircraft until the induction of new plane JF-17 Thunder, jointly developed by Pakistan and China, in 2006.
They said European and the US suppliers were currently not willing to share the technology with Pakistan but PAF was managing with whatever technology at its disposal.
let me try to explaine this issue
- Missile was fired on its target from a Mirage (ROSE-I with Italy’s Grifo-M3 airborne multi-mode pulse-Doppler radars /some even said these were 2 South African "Cheetah" Fighters which were sold to PAF to ease the testing of BVRAAM) plane over the Arabian Sea. If Mirages pointed towards South Africa than one can only think of BVRAAM test over sea as there will be no point in testing the PGM over sea, so every thing pointed toward South African T-Darter BVR AAM missile.
- BVRAAM also explains why PAF opted for the Grifo-M3 airborne multi-mode pulse-Doppler radars for Mirage-III Rose-1 which in case of PGMs makes little sense
- H-2 is described to have a range of 60 Km and South African T-Darter BVR AAM missile too had a range of 60 kms and was offered to PAF with some TOT in BVR technology[/B]
.
- It was said that H-4 missiles which was an infra-red device and H-4 PGM (Raptor II /Torgos/MUPSOW ALCM)carries that for terminal guidance to achieve 3 meter CEP.
.
- "It is a step towards adding the Beyond Visual Range (BVR) missiles to our arsenal for defensive purposes and to address the strategic imbalance in the region," Pakistan daily Dawn quoted PAF officials as saying.
- Now this statement is extremely important as this is in quoting PAF officials and it doesn’t have a blend of super journalism by these ---- journalists.
.
- It clearly states Beyond Visual Range (BVR) missiles not Beyond Visual Range (BVR) Bombs as described by them. It further goes on to say that These are to address the strategic imbalance in the region, now we know that there is no strategic imbalance in PGM in IAF favor category as PAF already have and is continuing to improve its PGM advantage over IAF, so PAF official is referring to words BVRAAM advantage that IAF had at that time over the PAF. So while H-4 long range PGM increased the PAFs attack capabilities it is H-2 that address the strategic imbalance in the region so to me H-2 is a BVRAAM with 60km range is basically a (T-Dater)
No it does not clearly state anything about missiles instead of bombs. If it clearly stated missiles, there would be no argument. He is talking about a strategic imbalance because stand-off weapons allow PAF to strike strategic targets without having to expose themselves to Indian defenses.It clearly states Beyond Visual Range (BVR) missiles not Beyond Visual Range (BVR) Bombs as described by them. It further goes on to say that These are to address the strategic imbalance in the region, now we know that there is no strategic imbalance in PGM in IAF favor category as PAF already have and is continuing to improve its PGM advantage over IAF, so PAF official is referring to words BVRAAM advantage that IAF had at that time over the PAF. So while H-4 long range PGM increased the PAFs attack capabilities it is H-2 that address the strategic imbalance in the region so to me H-2 is a BVRAAM with 60km range is basically a (T-Dater)
T-darter is radar guided, isn't it? If H-2 is a radar guided BVRAAM, why do they compare it to short range IR guided missiles?So i would say that H-2 is a BVRAAM with 60km range is basically a (T-Dater) which is an improved version of R-Dater with data link and some other improvements to meet PAF requirements.
It's easy to claim all that stuff, but where's the proof? Where are the PAF's ramjet LRAAMs? Is PAF involved in every single South African missile project?South African BVRAAM with ramjet engine technology is called the Long Range Air-to-Air Missile (LRAAM) or S-Dater and was offered to PAF as joint development project as a long term solution to PAF requirements on the other hand T-Dater was offered as short to medium term solution. T-Dater was an improved version of R-Dater with data link and some other improvements to meet PAF requirements
Yes there is an explanation. PAF's only decent airborne radars were in 32 F-16. Grifo M3 gave them 30 more. Grifo 7PG gave them another 180 or so.There is no other explanation of purchase Grifo-M3 airborne multi-mode pulse-Doppler radars on the time when Pakistan had very good defense relations with South Africa.
This also explains the fact that PAF tested but did not went on to purchase the Shenyang J-8 II / F-8 Finback which was capable of beyond visual range combat (BVR) with R-27 (AA-10) which could be obtained from Ukraine whose relations with Pakistan were very good at that time and Chinese PL-11 (PiLi-11) semi-active radar-homing medium-range air-to-air missile (MRAAM)[/B
This is what the article actually says:And lastly why PAF officials will compare the H-2 with Indian AA-12 if it was a PGM?
No one have seen the picture sir that why we simply cant say anything with certaintyHas any one ever seen a picture of H-4 It should clearly indicate whether it is a bomb or an AAM.
I have a picture of this missile. It was modified by Pakistan. Picture clearly shows that it is a missile and not a bomb.
I did not realize that it was such a big mystery and no one has ever seen this missile before.
May be there is a reason that PAF has never released one. I Will check before posting it on the net. But until then, please be rest assured that it is a Fire & Forget BVRAAM with the reported range of 120km.
PGM and AAM look very different. When you see the picture, it will end all speculation.