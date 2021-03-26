What's new

H&M, Burberry shares slide on Chinese retaliation fears
Published: March 25, 2021 at 9:10 a.m. ET
By Steve Goldstein

A number of European-listed clothing companies were down sharply in the wake of China retaliation over dropping cotton made in Xinjiang over forced labor concerns. H&M HM.B, +1.33%, Burberry Group BRBY, -0.13%, Adidas ADS, -0.23%, Puma PUM, +0.81% and Zara owner Inditex ITX, +0.97% were among the companies trading between 2% and 6% lower. H&M items were dropped from leading Chinese retail sites.

www.marketwatch.com

Time to make massive shorting on those stocks. Pull it down the price as hard as possible and make a big killing.
 
