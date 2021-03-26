beijingwalker
ELITE MEMBER
- Nov 4, 2011
- 37,254
- 1
- Country
-
- Location
-
H&M, Burberry shares slide on Chinese retaliation fears
Published: March 25, 2021 at 9:10 a.m. ET
By Steve Goldstein
A number of European-listed clothing companies were down sharply in the wake of China retaliation over dropping cotton made in Xinjiang over forced labor concerns. H&M HM.B, +1.33%, Burberry Group BRBY, -0.13%, Adidas ADS, -0.23%, Puma PUM, +0.81% and Zara owner Inditex ITX, +0.97% were among the companies trading between 2% and 6% lower. H&M items were dropped from leading Chinese retail sites.
Published: March 25, 2021 at 9:10 a.m. ET
By Steve Goldstein
A number of European-listed clothing companies were down sharply in the wake of China retaliation over dropping cotton made in Xinjiang over forced labor concerns. H&M HM.B, +1.33%, Burberry Group BRBY, -0.13%, Adidas ADS, -0.23%, Puma PUM, +0.81% and Zara owner Inditex ITX, +0.97% were among the companies trading between 2% and 6% lower. H&M items were dropped from leading Chinese retail sites.
H&M, Burberry shares slide on Chinese retaliation fears
A number of European-listed clothing companies were down sharply in the wake of China retaliation over dropping cotton made in Xinjiang over forced labor...
www.marketwatch.com