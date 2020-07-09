GYM thread

Uguduwa said: Did you gain body fat easily? I got fat recently for eating too much carbs. Click to expand...

I am the very type to gain fat easily, so I don't quite go for visible "six-abs" since it is too hard for me. In bulking phase it is inevitable to gain fat, but you should take it easy --- the most muscular guys you saw in Youtube used "GEARS" or "JUICE" or whatever. Don't compare yourself to them since our goal is to keep HEALTHY rather to be like Hulk to attract girls. Keep NATURAL and patient, and you will be awarded.For my personal experience, I don't recommend to cut carb too much as it affect heavily both on you force and you mood. You can just say bye to breads and rice when you want to cut your fat ---- eat fruits instead. As for protein, eat meat instead of WHEY as possible, thus you won't get hungry too easily. For bulking, carb is needed, but you should also control carb (less than 400g per day) or you may gain too much fat than muscle.Hope my experience helpsI personally don't recommend to use steroids, but if you know what you want, then it is fine.