GYM thread

The gym of my company has closed for 6 months due to Covid, before which I can BP 125kg*1 & DL 195kg*1
I usually go to gym 3~4 time per week.
Nutrition is not important as long as you take in enough protein, i.e. 1 pounds of Chicken/Beef or whatever.
Trust me, the only useful supplements are WHEY and creatine, and all other supplements are just S**T.
Considering you are in US, then steroids are easy to be accessed, but I hope you never touch them, for the sake of your health.
May my suggestions help:-)
 
The gym of my company has closed for 6 months due to Covid, before which I can BP 125kg*1 & DL 195kg*1
I usually go to gym 3~4 time per week.
Nutrition is not important as long as you take in enough protein, i.e. 1 pounds of Chicken/Beef or whatever.
Trust me, the only useful supplements are WHEY and creatine, and all other supplements are just S**T.
Considering you are in US, then steroids are easy to be accessed, but I hope you never touch them, for the sake of your health.
May my suggestions help:-)
Did you gain body fat easily? I got fat recently for eating too much carbs.
 
Did you gain body fat easily? I got fat recently for eating too much carbs.
I am the very type to gain fat easily, so I don't quite go for visible "six-abs" since it is too hard for me. In bulking phase it is inevitable to gain fat, but you should take it easy --- the most muscular guys you saw in Youtube used "GEARS" or "JUICE" or whatever. Don't compare yourself to them since our goal is to keep HEALTHY rather to be like Hulk to attract girls. Keep NATURAL and patient, and you will be awarded.

For my personal experience, I don't recommend to cut carb too much as it affect heavily both on you force and you mood. You can just say bye to breads and rice when you want to cut your fat ---- eat fruits instead. As for protein, eat meat instead of WHEY as possible, thus you won't get hungry too easily. For bulking, carb is needed, but you should also control carb (less than 400g per day) or you may gain too much fat than muscle.

Hope my experience helps:-)

Seems I grow.
I personally don't recommend to use steroids, but if you know what you want, then it is fine.
 
I am the very type to gain fat easily, so I don't quite go for visible "six-abs" since it is too hard for me. In bulking phase it is inevitable to gain fat, but you should take it easy --- the most muscular guys you saw in Youtube used "GEARS" or "JUICE" or whatever. Don't compare yourself to them since our goal is to keep HEALTHY rather to be like Hulk to attract girls. Keep NATURAL and patient, and you will be awarded.

For my personal experience, I don't recommend to cut carb too much as it affect heavily both on you force and you mood. You can just say bye to breads and rice when you want to cut your fat ---- eat fruits instead. As for protein, eat meat instead of WHEY as possible, thus you won't get hungry too easily. For bulking, carb is needed, but you should also control carb (less than 400g per day) or you may gain too much fat than muscle.

Hope my experience helps:-)


I personally don't recommend to use steroids, but if you know what you want, then it is fine.
I got some visible fat on my face. I think from early days when i was thinking bulking but didn’t care about what I was eating so I ate tons of cards and very little protein. Before I know it I am fat. Now I am on a project to reduce body fat and bulk at the same time. I do HIIT cardio and try to keep a calorie deficit at the end of the day. As I heard, the body burns excess fat to support muscle growth when there’s not enough calorie intake but as you say this affects the mood quite badly, especially in these shitty days.
 
I am a boxer and I used to go to w nearby boxing gym, but since this chinavirus pandemic started and the stupid Modi enforced a countrywide lockdown my gym hasn't opened and now I am going out of shape and I cannot practice at home as I don't have those punching bags and speedballs, aqua bags etc and other equipment here, just my boxing gloves. That fool has turned the whole country into a prison.
 
Test and hgh
Only if you want to be an athlete.
BTW, Hgh is too expensive for ordinary people, and adds to the probability to get cancer
I got some visible fat on my face. I think from early days when i was thinking bulking but didn’t care about what I was eating so I ate tons of cards and very little protein. Before I know it I am fat. Now I am on a project to reduce body fat and bulk at the same time. I do HIIT cardio and try to keep a calorie deficit at the end of the day. As I heard, the body burns excess fat to support muscle growth when there’s not enough calorie intake but as you say this affects the mood quite badly, especially in these shitty days.
Cutting does need tolerance...Eat lean meat and work out, that's all.
 
the only useful supplements are WHEY and creatine, and all other supplements are just S**T.
Depends, some people can and do benefits from other supplement. Some people have bad nutrients observation And they do know until certain supplement start doing magic for them. Many people are deficient in Vit D and don’t know it, due spending 90% indoors.
 
Depends, some people can and do benefits from other supplement. Some people have bad nutrients observation And they do know until certain supplement start doing magic for them. Many people are deficient in Vit D and don’t know it, due spending 90% indoors.
Yes, vitamin works. I take multi-vitamin tablets every day when I work out. But supplements like BCAA or others are useless, people buy them just because some articles paid by nutrition companies.
 
Only if you want to be an athlete.
BTW, Hgh is too expensive for ordinary people, and adds to the probability to get cancer

Cutting does need tolerance...Eat lean meat and work out, that's all.
But do you think it's possible to bulk and lower body fat at the same time? I read somewhere that eating a mostly protein diet while maintaining a calory deficit makes your body burn fat to support muscle growth which is what i am doing right now but i dont know if i am wasting time here. I take protein supplements and lowered carbs as much as possible. I also do cardio at the end of every workout.

i wouldnt care so much about fat right now but my face got fat and i look ugly af these days :P
 
Whey and Creatine are useful.

I use my home gym have had the same workout routine for several years which involves treadmill, benching, squats, pull ups, and free weight.

Most important advice is to always stretch before and after workouts. Start slow and build up progressively over time.
 
But do you think it's possible to bulk and lower body fat at the same time? I read somewhere that eating a mostly protein diet while maintaining a calory deficit makes your body burn fat to support muscle growth which is what i am doing right now but i dont know if i am wasting time here. I take protein supplements and lowered carbs as much as possible. I also do cardio at the end of every workout.

i wouldnt care so much about fat right now but my face got fat and i look ugly af these days :P
I used to do so, ate only Chicken breast and fruits every day. In the beginning it worked fine, my body fat decreased while my muscle increases, but eventually it reached a balance --- fat didn't decrease and muscle didn't grow, and the value of my PR strength froze, and at this status I didn't have abs (but I could touch them). If I wanted to gain more strength then I had to eat more rice and thus my fat/bodyweight grew, and if I wanted to get abs and dieted more --- I did get abs in a short period --- the price was endless hunger and decline of strength, as well as bad mood, so I quickly aborted to keep such status since I knew I can't.
That's why people uses GEARs ---- if you are natural, then there is always a low(compared with people use gears) ceiling for you. Steroids helps you to get out of the dilemma --- you can gain muscle and meanwhile cut fat, of course at the price of your health.
 

