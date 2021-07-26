Gyanvapi Masjid case: Muslim side hands over 1700 sq feet land for Kashi Vishwanath corridor

New Delhi: The Muslim side in the Kashi Vishwanath Temple-Gyanvapi Masjid dispute on Friday handed over 1700 sq feet of land to Kashi Vishwanath Temple trust for expansion of the Kashi Vishwanath corridor. The land is located adjacent to the Gyanvapi mosque.In return, the temple administration has given the Muslim side 1000 sq feet of land at a distance from the Gyanvapi mosque and Kashi Vishwanath.“The matter is still in the court. The government has been constructing the corridor, they have been seeking acquisition of land. So we consulted our people and the board has okayed the decision to allot 1,700 sq feet of land for the Kashi Vishwanath corridor,” said S M Yasin, joint secretary, Anjuman Intazamia Masjid, according to a report in the Times NowEarlier this year, a Varanasi court permitted the Archaeological Survey of India to undertake a survey of the Mosque located near the Kashi Vishwanath Temple.