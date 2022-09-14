What's new

GWOT: Tactical Gear Evolution

Metal 0-1

Metal 0-1

FULL MEMBER
Aug 14, 2016
1,725
7
1,889
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
Note : This is only focused on JSOC, because they were the first ones who got this stuff then the others


Early 00s saw an explosion in the Tactical Nylon development and innovation. Companies like Eagle, Paraclete and Crye led the way in production of cutting edge designs.



IMG_20220914_144047.jpg

IMG_20220914_144059.jpg
IMG_20220914_144125.jpg
IMG_20220914_144114.jpg
IMG_20220914_144232.jpg
IMG_20220914_144218.jpg
IMG_20220914_144252.jpg
IMG_20220914_144311.jpg



The mid 00's were the years of Paraclete. Prior to Crye, Paraclete produced everything from uniforms to gear and armor. Unit members continued to modify kit to their own specifications.

It is interesting to compare vests like the Paraclete RAV to similar models by LBT and Eagle.

Reposta_272082270_314895010430244_8059445888705402031_nwebp.jpg
Reposta_272090233_622040009046316_1545435236342023797_nwebp.jpg
Reposta_272075088_115284814368123_4480184478596287909_nwebp.jpg
Reposta_272109043_4580242355437820_6701281099801979399_nwebp.jpg
Reposta_272167430_4200677226700446_3554380990841363857_nwebp.jpg
Reposta_272230573_925125118139687_6876551251638311006_nwebp.jpg
Reposta_272249277_6863683973673925_8358486738646414923_nwebp.jpg
Reposta_272199293_3025224984457630_2792958403094239629_nwebp.jpg



The last few years of the 00's into the 10's saw an absolute transformation in weapon accessories and equipment. Crye Precision seems to have stepped out of the shadows and began collaborating with JSOC to produce new designs.

One cannot argue that the Crye Combat uniform became the trademark of special operations at this time.

Plate carrier designs such as the CPC and JPC became the standard of the unit.

The Airframe helmet with its innovative design did not perform as well as the Opscore competition and eventually was replaced.

Comparing pouches from the SOCOM issue SFLCS kit with the Crye equivalent it is noted the weight difference. Crye is significantly lighter which is greatly appreciated by the end user.

Reposta_272231172_607523457217367_3054652255748442731_nwebp.jpg

Reposta_272178062_474792007368631_7686817842334090330_nwebp.jpg
Reposta_272202515_307303278033026_2735297985357109218_nwebp.jpg
Reposta_272158829_3210742859170747_1305383671287562408_nwebp.jpg


Reposta_272241847_360240009265928_8927665261160313891_nwebp.jpg
Reposta_272185820_672568873756051_5003383912729878070_nwebp.jpg
Reposta_272224103_1840920046091171_7282149260625195444_nwebp.jpg
Reposta_272239580_3051576605107482_8282176959961329591_nwebp.jpg
Reposta_272340292_676283020063717_2724603282530441113_nwebp.jpg
Reposta_272200675_306689434600089_341404603185775625_nwebp.jpg




I hope everyone enjoyed this deep dive into equipment as much as I did.
 

Attachments

  • Reposta_272178062_474792007368631_7686817842334090330_nwebp.jpg
    Reposta_272178062_474792007368631_7686817842334090330_nwebp.jpg
    41.1 KB · Views: 0

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 2, Members: 1, Guests: 1)

Similar threads

Metal 0-1
What is considered as Tactical Gear?
Replies
5
Views
2K
Bossman
B
Zarvan
Getting Tactical: Taurus Releases the New G3 Tactical 9mm Pistol
Replies
2
Views
902
SEOminati
SEOminati
Metal 0-1
THE ULTIMATE GUIDE TO CAMOUFLAGE PATTERNS
Replies
0
Views
1K
Metal 0-1
Metal 0-1
Zarvan
New UK Royal Marines Commando unit being created as part of Future Commando Force
Replies
0
Views
638
Zarvan
Zarvan
Luosifen
Pakistani Teams Gear up for 6th Huawei ICT Competition Global Final
Replies
0
Views
567
Luosifen
Luosifen

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom