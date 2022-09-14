GWOT: Tactical Gear Evolution

Note : This is only focused on JSOC, because they were the first ones who got this stuff then the othersEarly 00s saw an explosion in the Tactical Nylon development and innovation. Companies like Eagle, Paraclete and Crye led the way in production of cutting edge designs.The mid 00's were the years of Paraclete. Prior to Crye, Paraclete produced everything from uniforms to gear and armor. Unit members continued to modify kit to their own specifications.It is interesting to compare vests like the Paraclete RAV to similar models by LBT and Eagle.The last few years of the 00's into the 10's saw an absolute transformation in weapon accessories and equipment. Crye Precision seems to have stepped out of the shadows and began collaborating with JSOC to produce new designs.One cannot argue that the Crye Combat uniform became the trademark of special operations at this time.Plate carrier designs such as the CPC and JPC became the standard of the unit.The Airframe helmet with its innovative design did not perform as well as the Opscore competition and eventually was replaced.Comparing pouches from the SOCOM issue SFLCS kit with the Crye equivalent it is noted the weight difference. Crye is significantly lighter which is greatly appreciated by the end user.I hope everyone enjoyed this deep dive into equipment as much as I did.