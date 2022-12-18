What's new

GWM Haval H6 HEV Launched in Pakistan, First Locally Assembled Model

R

renhai

FULL MEMBER
Aug 29, 2022
354
-4
263
Country
China
Location
Hong Kong
GWM Haval H6 HEV has been officially launched in Lahore, Pakistan. It is the first locally assembled new energy hybrid model in the country. Therefore, its launch marks an indispensable milestone for GWM's promotion of new energy vehicles in the Pakistan market, and also an important step for GWM's implementation of its globalization strategy.

gwm-haval-h6-hev-pakistan-7998.jpg


Assembled and produced by Pakistan KD Plant, the GWM Haval H6 HEV is a safe, comfortable, intelligent and low-fuel-consumption new energy vehicle. Its shape features a sense of future and science. The intelligent high-tech configuration enables users to enjoy a super advanced and cool scientific experience. Its high performance, low consumption and greatest comfort provide a reliable travel option.

“GWM is determined to take root in Pakistan.” said Shi Qingke, Vice President of GWM. "Last October, HAVAL H6 and HAVAL JOLION were officially launched in Pakistan through vehicle import, gaining a good reputation with excellent quality and intelligent driving experience. In September this year, Pakistan KD assembly plant was officially put into operation and conducted full localization, enabling local users to have their own national vehicles with premium quality and small cost. Shortly after two months, HAVAL H6 HEV is assembled in Pakistan, bringing various products and brand-new green travel experiences to local citizens. GWM will be committed to providing Pakistan with high-quality new products, services and all necessary support."

gwm-haval-h6-hev-pakistan-launch-5df8.jpg


On behalf of the Consulate General, Cao Ke, Deputy Consul General of the People’s Republic of China in Lahore, extends warm congratulations to GWM and its distributors on the launch of Haval H6 HEV.


As a prominent representative of DHT products, the Haval H6 HEV in Pakistan will bring local users a greener, smarter and better travel experience with the strength of “fast smooth, quiet and economic” in different speeds and scenarios. It will also set new standards for Pakistan’s automobile industry and promote the transition from traditional fuel vehicles to new energy vehicles in, and realize an all-scenario auto life of new energy.

m.indianautosblog.com

Audi Activesphere Concept to be Revealed Soon

Audi is about to introduce the next member of a family of four concept cars: the Audi activesphere concept. The electric crossover coupe will celebrate its
m.indianautosblog.com m.indianautosblog.com
 

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 3, Members: 0, Guests: 3)

Similar threads

GreatHanWarrior
Pakistan’s First Locally Assembled Haval H6 Rolls Off the Assembly Line
2
Replies
15
Views
1K
GreatHanWarrior
GreatHanWarrior
onebyone
China’s Great Wall plows into Brazil as Daimler and Ford flee
Replies
2
Views
487
CAPRICORN-88
CAPRICORN-88
Hamartia Antidote
China: Tesla Model Y Becomes Top-Selling Crossover/SUV In March And Q1 2022
Replies
1
Views
403
Hamartia Antidote
Hamartia Antidote
beijingwalker
Chinese automakers are likely to benefit as rivals exit Russia
Replies
7
Views
668
Bengal71
Bengal71
Zibago
Toyota announces over $100m investment in Pakistan for local production of HEV
2
Replies
22
Views
2K
ACE OF HEARTS
A

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom