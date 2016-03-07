Gwadar's History-'Operation Bravo'

PDF is changing the format, will try to fix it.

Commander-in-Chief,

Pakistan Navy,

Naval Headquarters,

KARACHI.​

Dated 5th September, 1958.​

OPERATION ORDER NO . 1 –OPERATION “BRAVO”. ​

Sd/- (H M S CHOUDRI)

Vice Admiral

COMMANDER-IN-CHIEF,

Pakistan Navy​

I was gifted a book on History of Pakistan Navy by a friend of my father, reading through the material i came across some interesting content and thought i'd share it on PDF with the rest. With it i will also make a mention of Gwadar's history. Simply copy pasted it, source provided.-------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------No,DN/1100.Reference: Admiralty Chart no . 38.Appendices: A. Gwadar Intelligence Brief.B. Photostat Copy of Gwadar Bay(to ‘BABUSAR’ only)Time: All time ECHO ( -5).1. Since Independence the Government of Pakistan has been negotiating with the Sultan of Muscat for the return of Gwadar territory. Arrangements have now been finalized for its return to the Government of Pakistan on Monday 8 September, 1958. Agha Abdul Hamid, CSP, Principal Private Secretary to the Prime Minister and Secretary, Cabinet Secretariat will represent the Government of Pakistan at the transfer ceremony and will receive this territory on behalf of the Government.2. a. The transfer of Gwadar will be effected at an Official Ceremony on the Port of Gwadar on Monday 8 September, 1958. The Government of Pakistan will be represented Mr AA Hamid.b. On completion of the transfer ceremony, the administration of Gwadar will be taken over by a Pakistani Official who will be assisted by special police force being dispatched from Karachi for this purpose.c. PNS Babur is to anchor in Gwadar East Bay and act as radio link with Karachi and provide Military support to the Pakistani Civil Administration, if required.1. PNS Babur is to detail one Signal Communication Officer and one Leading Tel. with one portable R/T Set Type 62. This party is to board SS Sirdhana AM Sunday 7 September. Naval personnel are to travel incognito in plain clothes. Likewise the equipment and the personal kit is to be camouflaged.2. Pakistan’s representative accompanied by a contingent of 22 Pakistan Police and the Naval communication Unit is to scheduled to sail for Gwadar on board SS Sirdhaa at 1400 on Sunday 7 September, 1958.3. SS Sirdhana is expected to reach Gwadar on Monday 8 September. Firm ETA will be signaled later.4. After having embarked about 8 pressmen/photographers, PNS Babur is to sail for Gwadar PM Sunday 7 September. Course and speed is to be adjusted so as to arrive Gwadar East Bay one hour after SS Sirdhana and anchor in safe depths.5. Pakistan Government’s representative along with the rest of the party will disembark from SS Sirdhana and proceed ashore to attend the Official Transfer Ceremony. The civilian personnel on board Babur are to be landed to witness the function.6. On behalf of the Sultan of Muscat, the Wali will hand over Gwadar to the representative of the British Authorities of the British Counsel General in Muscat. The British Authorities in turn will hand over the territory to the Pakistan Government’s representative.7. PNS Babur may be required to land a guard of honor for the Pakistan Flag hosting ceremony.8. On completion of the transfer Ceremony the Wali of Gwadar, his local administration staff and the representative of the British Counsel general will leave Gwadar.9. On successful completion of transfer of power a tea part will be given on board PNS Babur PM 8 September to which 250 guest will be invited.10. On about 11 September or as direct by Pakistan Government’s representative, PNS Babur is to embark all personnel, not required for the local administration, and return to Karachi.11. During stay at Gwadar, especially during the first phase of the transfer of power, PNS Babur is to maintain efficient communication with the Naval Communication Unit ashore at Gwadar and is to be ready to land 3 platoons in aid of civil power, if required.12. No opposition is to be expected but all possible precautions and measures are to be taken to prepare against any eventuality.13. a. For operation “Bravo” PNS Babur will come under the direct operational control of the Commander-in-Chief, Pakistan Navy.b. The commanding Officer is to afford all assistance and cooperation to Agha A Hamid, CSP, Pakistan Government’s representative and is to provide such military support as may be requested for the successful execution of this operation.c. Commanding Officer is to make periodical Situation Reports to the Commander-in-Chief, Pakistan as necessary.1. A direct link is to be maintained between PNS Baur and Karachi W/T on 8520 Kc/s from the time of the Ship’s departure till its return to Karachi.2. Following frequencies are to be used for communication between PNS Babur and the Naval Communication Unit Ashore:-(1) Primary- 2530 KC/S(2) Alternative- 3540 KC/SPNS Babur is to allocate call signs and other necessary instructions.3. Communication between Babur and the Naval Communication Unit is to be established as soon as the latter has landed ashore.4. Receipt of this order is to be acknowledge on the attached receiptCommanding OfficerPNS Babur(Source Page number: 402-405-STORY OF THE PAKISTAN NAVY 1947-1972)