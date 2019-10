Gwadar Will Create 47,000 Employment Opportunities For Locals; Chairman COPHC

“I believe Gwadar will be the largest contributor to the gross domestic product (GDP) growth in seven years,” says Zhang Baozhong. The COPHC and it’s four subsidiaries will be operating the Gwadar seaport and its economic zones for a period of 23 years.

