Gwadar to host Karachi Kings vs Quetta Gladiators after PSL 6

The announcement was made by singer-cum presenter Fakhr-e-Azal who recently organized an exhibition match at the same venue.
“The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has officially informed Balochistan government that they will organize Karachi Kings vs Quetta Gladiators clash at Gwadar on March 25,” Fakhr-e-Alam said in a video on Twitter.
Fakhr is now hopeful that Chief Minister of Balochistan Jam Kamal Khan will now assure full help to successfully hold this encounter.
Remember, PCB CEO Wasim Khan on Friday also hinted that they are also planning to conduct a festival match between two PSL franchises after this year’s season. “I have plans to organize a festival match between the two PSL franchises. If not this year, then next year we will make it happen.”
Note, that the Gwadar Cricket Stadium went viral on social media last month after its pictures went viral all over the world.
