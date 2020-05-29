What's new

Gwadar Seaport offers new opportunity for Afghan economy | Pakistan Deep Seaport

Gwadar port offers new opportunity for Afghan economy

Shortest Route for Afghans to move goods and services from Arabian Sea and Afghanistan

in Port News 28/01/2020



The port of Gwadar now plays a new role, facilitating the transit trade for Afghanistan, by providing a most economical trade route for the war-torn nation.

Afghan traders have been using two Pakistani ports – Karachi and Port Qasim in Sindh – for the transit trade, but now the Gwadar port in neighbouring Balochistan provides an additional facility, which is closer to Afghanistan, and moreover, it gives quick clearance of their goods.

The first ship of transit trade for the land-locked country arrived at the Gwadar port recently. Experts in Pakistan believed that the start of Afghan transit trade through Gwadar is a right decision in making the port completely functional to boost regional connectivity and development.

Senator Mushahid Hussain Sayed, the chairman of the Pakistan-China Institute, told Xinhua that utilising Gwadar for Afghan transit trade is a positive and potentially historic development as it underlies the significant role that Gwadar will play for regional economic connectivity.

“This also opens up possibilities of Afghanistan joining CPEC [the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor], which would be welcomed both by Pakistan and China,” the senator said.

He said such trade opportunities augur well for Balochistan as well, since it means closer trade routes and commercial integration and cooperation among neighbours, adding that it would also be a plus for the Afghan peace process, which Pakistan and China strongly support.

The Pakistan Afghanistan Joint Chamber of Commerce & Industry (PAJCCI) said the opening of Gwadar port for the Afghan transit trade will create broader economic viability and choices for business communities.

PAJCCI Chairman Zubair Motiwala described the arrival of the first Afghan transit consignment at Gwadar port destined for Afghanistan as a “major breakthrough” and said the Chinese company at Gwadar has also announced incentives for the Afghan traders.

Motiwala told Xinhua that the success of handling bulk cargoes at Gwadar will pave the way for improving congestion problems in other ports like Karachi and will also nourish competitive landscape that would ensure provision of reasonably priced, high quality services to both domestic and international clients in the region.

The Pakistan Embassy in Kabul has said that the arrival of the Afghan transit goods at Gwadar marks the establishment of a new economical trade link between Pakistan and Afghanistan. Xinhua Source: The Express Tribune


https://www.hellenicshippingnews.com/gwadar-port-offers-new-opportunity-for-afghan-economy/
 
Amidst the daily grind of grim news relating to Covid-19 infections and deaths has come one welcome development, showing that life goes on.

The news relates to the federal government’s decision to open the Gwadar Port for Afghan Transit Trade. This is a very positive development for several reasons. To begin with, it will enhance capacity utilization of the port. However, the accrual of full benefits of this decision will need a number of allied measures to develop Gwadar’s comparative advantage vis-a-vis Karachi.

There are two routes for Afghan transit goods: Karachi-Quetta-Chaman-Kandahar and Karachi-Peshawar-Torkham-Jalalabad. Relatively, Gwadar can be more viable for the former destination.

The distance from Karachi to Quetta and from Gwadar to Quetta is 690 kms and 915 kms, respectively. In the event, transporters would be reluctant to use a route that is longer by 225 km. Additionally, the Gwadar-Quetta route passes through somewhat desolate terrain and offers few facilities for rest and meals compared to the Karachi-Quetta route. Security will also be an overriding concern.

Gwadar can overcome the above relative handicaps and enhance its economic viability significantly if a direct route is created between Gwadar and the city of Sangin in the southern Helmand province of Afghanistan. The 1,800 kms route is proposed to run south to north from Gwadar to Nokundi in Chagai district and onward to Sangin. The route will pass through Turbat and Panjgur and curve around the Hamun-e-Mashkel seasonal lake.

Sangin, across the Pakistan-Afghanistan border, is a junction town on the highway that connects to Kandahar 150 kms to the east, to Herat 500 kms north-west via Farah, and to Mazar-e-Sharif another 750 kms to the north. The highway network is recently built and reported to be of excellent quality. The Gwadar-Sangin section will open a third route for Afghan transit trade and lead to the development of Sangin as a major commercial centre to the benefit of southern and south-western Afghanistan.

The benefits to Balochistan and Pakistan will also be manifold. Expanded economic activity in southern Afghanistan will benefit the population of north-western Balochistan via greater trade opportunities and also generate opportunities for the development of Turbat and Panjgur. Gwadar will offer a shorter and faster route from the Saindak and Rikodik copper mines; thereby, further enhancing capacity utilization of Gwadar port.

A major benefit will be to curb the smuggling that Afghan transit trade has spawned, to the immense detriment of Pakistan’s manufacturing sector. Either some of the goods are off-loaded before reaching Afghanistan or they are recycled back to Pakistan. The Gwadar-Sangin route will be at a distance from the markets of Karachi, Lahore, Islamabad and Peshawar and the higher cost of transporting the off-loaded goods will rein in some of the economic incentive to smuggle.

The benefits of the Gwadar-Sangin route will be further enhanced if a railway line is laid along the track. Admittedly, railways are highly capital-cost intensive and the volume of traffic may not justify the monetary rates of return for the particular section. That, however, would be the conclusion of a narrow financial cost-benefit analysis. A broader socio-economic feasibility study is likely to produce a different result.

Relative to road transport, the railway will reduce the time cost of transporting goods to and from Gwadar and Sangin and from the Saindak and Rikodik mines. And railways use one-third less fuel per kilometer of tonnage compared to road transport; thereby, saving foreign exchange.

More specifically, a railway will be instrumental in containing smuggling. A truck can be half emptied while the driver and staff make a shortstop for tea or a meal. A train does not make unscheduled stops; and if it does, it can be monitored via satellite. Flow back of goods to markets in Pakistan will be uneconomical on account of the cost imposed by distance. The net beneficiaries will be Pakistan’s industries.

The security and political benefits need to be taken into account as well. The expansion of economic activity across western Balochistan and across southern Afghanistan will create jobs and raise incomes in both countries, reducing deprivation and disparities. After all, bombarding the area with jobs instead of with drones and gunfire is a more secure method of curbing insurgencies.

The writer was economic adviser to the chief minister Balochistan and also has experience of working in Afghanistan.

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1217022227541118976
 
Afghanistan and CARs countries should all utilize Gwadar Port going forward. It provides the most logical route for shipping exports from the region. Future of Gwadar looks bright. Pakistani FM should be coordinating this effort with his counterparts in CARs.
 
Interesting to note that,

after the Gwadar is fully functional, what gonna happen to Those who cry saying that Karachi is making all the revenue for Federation
very soon the remaining of Karachi Mafias will be put in place. I think MQM local wing will disappear since nothing will be left to feed on in karachi
 
First Afghan-bound transit cargo arrives at Gwadar Port: report


Photo: Chinese Embassy/Twitter

Gwadar port, a key component of the China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), has started handling transit cargo to and from Afghanistan, according to Voice of America (VOA).

VOA, citing its sources, reported that the first ship carrying an Afghan shipment arrived at Gwadar on Tuesday. The shipment will be loaded on trucks and sent to Afghanistan through the Pak-Afghan border at Chaman.

Afghanistan has relied on Pakistani land routes as well as its ports for international trade after a bilateral agreement, known as the Afghan Transit Trade Agreement (ATTA), was signed with Islamabad.

The strategically-located Gwadar port became operational in 2016 after China's investment. The deep sea port offers a shorter overland link to Afghanistan, particularly to southern regions of the country, said VOA.

“CPEC and the Belt and Road Initiative are promoting regional economic ties,” said the Chinese Embassy in Islamabad while announcing the arrival of the first Afghan shipment at Gwadar.

Citing Pakistani officials, the publication further said that Pakistan handles approximately 47 per cent of total Afghan exports, while almost 60 per cent of Afghan transit trade goes through the Torkham border crossing.

Officials believe that Gwadar Port will also boost bilateral trade between the two neighbours.

https://www.thenews.com.pk/latest/598880-gwadar-port-receives-afghanistans-first-transit-cargo-voa
 
Boosting Afghan Economy, this is a game changer for Pakistan and Afghanistan collective future.
 
I'm hearing rumors that Afghan traders are looking to ship Indian goods via Gwadar, masked through a third nation like UAE. :dance3::dance3:I don't oppose this. It proves that USA sanctions have really hurt the Chabahar initiative.
 
First cargo ship carrying wheat, urea arrives at Gwadar port bound to Afghanistan
Share:

Web Desk

11:47 AM | May 30, 2020

Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting, Lieutenant General (retired) Asim Saleem Bajwa says first bulk cargo ship "MV Manet" carrying wheat and urea of Afghan Transit trade reached Gwadar this week.

In a tweet on Saturday, he said a dream come true for local economy as it will stimulate host of business activity.
 
Facts on ground... only Afghanistan and Indians had been using Pakistani ports.
I wonder what CARs can import via Gawadar?
If Pakistan need to exploit CARs, only way is to build gas pipeline from Turkmenistan and offer military training.

Share:

If Pakistan was in good hands, it would be Pakistan exporting wheat and fertilizers to Afghanistan.

India was officially granted exemption to trade with Iran, which essentially was limited to buying oil and supplying labor.
In surprise move, Indians stopped buying oil from Iran, not sire what's the status of manpower supply in backdrop of COVID.
 
