Gwadar port is completely functional, Asim Saleem Bajwa Media Talk

Hakikat ve Hikmet

Hakikat ve Hikmet

Nov 14, 2015
Elhamdulillah....

What a price Pak has paid in life and property for the freedom! Entire WOT in Afganistan was in fact a war on Pak in collusion with India! Anyway, it's on the verge of winning....

Let COVID, Black Fungus etc. ravage India to the ground.....
 
ACE OF HEARTS

Aug 17, 2020
How can it be functional when you don't connect it with the northern part of the country through quetta, PESHAWAR, piercing through the mountains in balochistan ?

It's just like saying we are producing excess electricity but still load shedding exists because you haven't built / upgraded the national grid system to handle the increase load

If you were really sincere, and wanted to appoint an ex General to run for cpec, it should have been from the army / navy / AF, engineering corps NOT SOMEONE FROM YOUR CLAN
 
