Gwadar port is completely functional, Asim Saleem Bajwa Media Talk

How can it be functional when you don't connect it with the northern part of the country through quetta, PESHAWAR, piercing through the mountains in balochistan ?



It's just like saying we are producing excess electricity but still load shedding exists because you haven't built / upgraded the national grid system to handle the increase load



If you were really sincere, and wanted to appoint an ex General to run for cpec, it should have been from the army / navy / AF, engineering corps NOT SOMEONE FROM YOUR CLAN