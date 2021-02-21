Gwadar port city development project | News and Updates

What's new

Gwadar port city development project

Appriciate your optimism Webbie but you and i know that till Zardari is sitting in the office we are not going to listen any good news about gawadar would we ?
 
Singapore firm to build terminal at Gwadar


Friday, April 16, 2010
By Hina Mahgul Rind

KARACHI: The government has given a green light to the Port of Singapore Authority (PSA) to construct a Multipurpose Terminal for ore and coal berths at the Gwadar Port, with an estimated cost of $130 million, it is learnt.

The authority has started work on the project, as officials of the authority are preparing results for channel testing being done recently. Soil survey and testing will likely to be completed in around two months.

The design and construction of the berths, likely to take two-three years, will be undertaken once the initial work is completed, sources said.

These berths will boost minerals export and help generate more revenue for the country. It will also help develop Balochistan, which has large mineral reserves.

Gwadar will serve as the most feasible port for exports, as compared to other ports of the country due to its strategic location and the lack of traffic congestion.

Earlier, Tethyan Copper Company was awarded exploration licence of the Reko Dig copper mine and once these projects start their operations, not only the port will get a boost, but the people of the area will get employment, said an official.

Experts are of the opinion that the fate of Gwadar Port will dwindle until or unless major issues, such as connectivity of the Gwadar Port to other parts of the country, release of land under the possession of Pakistan Navy and coast guards, construction of roads and infrastructure are not resolved.

Sixty per cent work on the Gwadar-Ratodero road has been completed, but structural work is still in progress. Work on other link roads are also under progress, including Link road N-85 that connects Gwadar to Panjgur, said National Highway Authority official.

Poor law and order in the province remains the main reason for delay in linking the port with other parts of the country, sources said, adding that the highway authority has diverted funds to other projects. It seems that the Gwadar-Ratodero project will not complete even during the current year.

Last month, National Assembly and Senates standing committees on ports and shipping held a joint session in Gwadar to resolve the issues pertaining to the port operations, said the official.

Under a concession agreement signed with the Port of Singapore in February 2007, the official said, the government had to hand over 923 hectares of land on lease to the Singaporean firm by June 2008 for the development of a free zone, but transfer of land under the possession of Pakistan Navy and the Coast Guards, needed to develop free zone for the facilities at East Bay of Gwadar, has still not been done.

Without acquisition of this land, the Singaporean firm will be unable to develop offices, residential facilities, etc, the official said.

However, an official of the Ports and Shipping Ministry said that negotiations are underway with the officials of the Defence Ministry for resolution of the issue and, in this regard, the government has also offered an alternative land to the Navy in Pishukan.

Singapore firm to build terminal at Gwadar
 
Gwadar Port to boost countrys economy: Raisani
ISLAMABAD, Apr 20 (APP): Chief Minister Balochistan, Nawab Muhammad Aslam Khan Raisani has said that the fully operational Gwadar Port would play a major role in boosting countrys economy. Nawab Raisani expressed these views while presiding over a high level meeting to discuss the modalities for transfer of 584 acres of naval land to the Gwadar Port Authority to make way for establishment of Containers Terminal and Free Trade Zone inside the port area.

He called upon the quarters concerned to take concrete measures for transfer of the required land to the Gwadar Port Authority at the earliest in order to expedite the development work at the proposed sites identified in the Gwadar Port Master Plan.

He said that the Gwadar Port once fully operational would not only cater to the needs of countrys imports and exports, especially bulk and containerized cargo but also provide transit facilities to the landlocked Central Asian Republics via Afghanistan.

Minister for Ports and Shipping, Babar Ghauri informed that the Gwadar Port Authority needed the naval land for making the port facilities functional including establishment of a modern containers terminal and areas for the Free Trade Zone.

Minister for Defence, Ch. Ahmad Mukhtar maintained that the issues raised by the Pakistan Navy with regard to the transfer of land to the port authorities should be taken into consideration.

He appreciated the efforts made by the Government of Balochistan for the provision of alternate land to Pakistan Navy for its strategic operations along the Balochistan coast.

The meeting discussed threadbare different options for transfer of the land and it was decided that a sub-committee headed by the Chief Secretary Balochistan comprising the representatives from Pak Navy, Ministry of Ports and Shipping and the Government of Balochistan would select alternate sites.

The sub-committee would submit its report within two months for the consideration of the high-powered committee, which has been formulated on the directives of the Prime Minister.

Minister for Defence, Ch Ahmad Mukhtar, Minister for Ports and Shipping, Babar Ghauri, Minister of State for Industries and Production, Ayatullah Durrani, Chief Secretary Balochistan, Mir Ahmed Bakhsh Lehri, Secretary Defence, Lt Gen (Rtd) Syed Athar Ali and Secretary Ports and Shipping, Muhammad Saleem Khan besides Naval officials attended the meeting.
Associated Press Of Pakistan ( Pakistan's Premier NEWS Agency ) - Gwadar Port to boost countrys economy: Raisani
 
UK keen to join hands with SBI

Business Recorder [Pakistan's First Financial Daily]


KARACHI (April 24 2010): United Kingdom (UK) is keen to invest in infrastructure development, capacity building and technical support. This was stated by the British Deputy High Commissioner and Director UK Trade and Investment, Robert W Gibson at a meeting with Secretary Sindh Board of Investment (SBI) Muhammad Younus Dagha here on Thursday.

He said that UK will co-operate in creating awareness about investment potentials of Sindh in British as well as in other countries. Gibson assures that he will submit the proposals of Sindh Board of Investment (SBI) to British Government for necessary action. Earlier, SBI officials briefed the UK delegation about the investment opportunities in fisheries, livestock, dairy, agriculture, coal and energy.

Secretary SBI Muhammad Younus Dagha said that Sindh province seeks British expertise, experience and co-operation in these fields. He pointed out that the province also seeks support and partnership of UK investment promotion agency for holding road shows and international investment conferences in different countries to apprise overseas investors about the investment potentials. He also underlined the need for training of existing industrial and commercial workers.-PR

Copyright Business Recorder, 2010
 
Does any body have information on the number of ships which have come to this port?

I remember the second one around august last year with a load of wheat and there was hue and cry about increase in cost. Any ship after that?
 
Oman to provide $45m grant for Gwadar development projects


* Another US$20 million earmarked for preservation and maintenance of Gwadar Fort​

QUETTA: The Sultanate of Oman has agreed to provide a grant of $45 million for a number of development projects in Gwadar District, along with another $20 million for the preservation and maintenance of the Gwadar Fort, to serve as a museum.

This was announced by the Oman Ambassador HE Mohammad bin Said Mohammad Al Lawati, during a meeting with Balochistan Chief Minister Nawab Muhammad Aslam Khan Raisani, held in Islamabad. The grant was announced by His Majesty Sultan Qaboos bin Said during his last visit to Gwadar.

Unde residential quarters for r it a 50-bed hospital along with allied facilities, including doctors, nurses and paramedics; furniture, equipments, ambulances and staff vans will be constructed at Pasni, the second biggest town of Gwadar.

There are also three other projects, including construction of blacktop roads. A 54 kilometre-road from Nagore Sharif to Suntsar, a 15 kilometre-road from Chib Rikani to Coastal Highway, and a 7.3 kilometres and 11.3 kilometres roads from Nallaint to Kappar and Tak Village (Ormara) to Coastal Highway, respectively.

A scheme for laying parallel pipelines form Swali Gwarm to Pasni town would also be part of the uplift plan for the provision of drinking water to the people of the area, while the Quetta Electricity Supply Company (QESCO) had been assigned the task for linking the Pishukan, a tiny settlement on the Mekran coast with the main grid supplying power from Iran to Gwadar and other parts of the district.

Talking to the ambassador, Raisani expressed his gratitude to Sultan Qaboos for his generous assistance to the people of Gwadar. The ambassador said the grant was placed with the Omani Embassy, and was to be released after the Economic Affairs Division would initiate the withdrawal applications.

He said another grant of US$20 million had been earmarked for the preservation and maintenance of the Gwadar Fort, turning it into a cultural museum.

Raisani said the matter would be taken up with the Economic Affairs Division and the Ministry of Culture so that they can take the necessary action pertaining to both the grants announced by the Omani government. It may be recalled that the modalities for the Omani grant had been agreed upon during the sixth session of a joint ministerial commission held at Islamabad on March 2.

Minister of State and Finance and Economic Affairs Hina Rabbani Khar and Mohammad bin Nasser Al Khasibi, secretary general ministry of national economy, Sultanate of Oman, had signed the agreement.
 
Can somebody post fresh pics of Gawadar? I was in Gawadar in 2003-4. That time Airport and sea port was underconstruction, from cigretts to diesel every thing imported from Iran. There were so many housing socities dnt knw they nw develpod or Not.
 
Balochistan to buy all shares of Gwadar Port


* Provincial finance minister says his govt also buying significant number of shares of OGDCL
* Eyes Rs 45billion annual revenue after installation of refinery at Reko Dik​

By Mohammad Zafar

QUETTA: The Balochistan government is planning to buy all shares of Gwadar Port in order to secure full control of the strategic installation, Finance Minister Asim Kurd said while addressing a post-budget briefing at the Civil Secretariat on Tuesday.

The minister said the government would buy the shares from the Singapore Port Authority and the National Logistics Cell and would also ask the federal government to help Balochistan take full control of the Gwadar deep sea port.

OGDCL: Kurd said that the government had allocated Rs 12 billion for investments in the Saindak and Reko Dik projects and for buying significant shares of the Oil and Gas Development Company Limited (OGDCL).

He said the provincial government had established the Balochistan Investment Board for attracting foreign investors and the chief minister would chair the board himself and oversee its operations. &#8220;Highly professional people will be recruited to the BIB,&#8221; Kurd said.

He said Rs 1 billion had been allocated for the mining industry to build a refinery for separating gold from copper and other metals.

Earning: Kurd said the provincial government could earn as much as Rs 45 billion annually from the project in a few years once it becomes fully functional.

Presently, the minister said the blister copper was being taken to China where it was refined and the government of Balochistan was unaware of how much gold was being produced from Saindak.

He was of the view that by establishing refineries at the metal mining sites at Reko Dik and Saindak projects, the government would provide jobs to hundreds of people. The minister said the biggest achievement of the government was getting the &#8220;best NFC Award&#8221; that provided a huge sum of resources to the province.

&#8220;Earlier, Balochistan was being denied its legitimate share from the divisible pool, as well as the right price of its natural gas,&#8221; Kurd added.

With regards to job opportunities, he said all 38,000 applicants would get jobs in due course of time. &#8220;It is our responsible to provide jobs to the educated youth in the province,&#8221; the minister said to a question.

He said the provincial government would make efforts to provide jobs to 20,000 people during the next financial year with the cooperation of the federal government.

Kurd said Rs 30 million had been allocated for each MPA for their respective development programmes.
 
Did anybody ever done a feasibility study on this port?? I thought the port will be loaded with ships. What is going on here? Or another hyped up project by a military regime only show off? :undecided:
 
