Gwadar is set to replace the Malacca strait

European, African, and Persian Gulf ships will no longer have to pass Malacca straits and South India to send goods to China - they will unload at Gwadar, which is going to be linked to China by a $58 billion dollar railway.
This is a massive development.
Pakistan will effectively control a huge chunk of the world's trade.
It's also now in most of the world's interest that Pakistan can achieve stability and development.
