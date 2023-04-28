What's new

Gwadar is set to replace the Malacca strait

European, African, and Persian Gulf ships will no longer have to pass Malacca straits and South India to send goods to China - they will unload at Gwadar, which is going to be linked to China by a $58 billion dollar railway.

This is a massive development.
Pakistan will effectively control a huge chunk of the world's trade.

It's also now in most of the world's interest that Pakistan can achieve stability and development.
 
Also lots of money to be made by the boyz... much more than the pocket change lollipops the west is currently handing out ;)

So rest assured this has their phul sapport.

Moral of the story: The superpower that sides with Pakistan, always wins.
 
European, African, and Persian Gulf ships will no longer have to pass Malacca straits and South India to send goods to China - they will unload at Gwadar, which is going to be linked to China by a $58 billion dollar railway.

This is a massive development.
Pakistan will effectively control a huge chunk of the world's trade.

It's also now in most of the world's interest that Pakistan can achieve stability and development.
I have heard this chooran in 2016 :rofl:
 

