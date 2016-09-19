What's new

Gwadar being fenced | Liberals speculate that Baloch people won't be allowed in their lands

Neurath

Neurath

Sep 19, 2020
Pakistan
How f**king uneducated are these people. They literally want me to swear at them and I mean it.
Pictures are being circulated of Gwadar airport being fenced, and these libtards think its the city. What the heck is wrong with these people?
And as usual, the BJP IT cell, the pajeets, so obessessed with Pakistan have started hijacking the trend.
I pray for the brains of these people.
 
Marker

So what if Gwadar being fenced!!!

Why to object?

PA took initiative to fence border of Pakistan for safety and minimize illegal trafficking of terrorists, weapons and illegal goods in and out of country.

Gwadar and its strategic installations can be fenced for its safety.

Those who are making unnecessary noise in media must be given shut up call.
 
PanzerKiel

Gentlemen, fencing of Gwadar City is being done as part of Gwadar Safe City initiative, which is an important aspect of Gwadar Smart Port City Master Plan. Its a great initiative taken by Government of Balochistan... Fencing also includes entry exit gates, the whole perimeter being monitored by all sort of latest gadgetry....
saiyan0321

PanzerKiel said:
Gentlemen, fencing of Gwadar City is being done as part of Gwadar Safe City initiative, which is an important aspect of Gwadar Smart Port City Master Plan. Its a great initiative taken by Government of Balochistan... Fencing also includes entry exit gates, the whole perimeter being monitored by all sort of latest gadgetry.... View attachment 695475
frankly i dont see the problem is the City is fenced or enclosed. We have Bahria City that is like that but nobody shouts, they are trying to exclude Punjabis or Lahoris. Nobody says anything like that and in most cities, especially large cities which have risk of terrorism, there are already placed checkpoints on each and every entrance and even with this fence, there can be no exclusion to the native populace (Those that live there) and traveling population (Those that visit for a variety of purposes).
Social media outrages and immediately attacking has allowed for the creation of fertile ground for misinformation and fake news. I am reminded of the news about Chinese being a national language in Pakistan. It shockingly spread, especially amongst the checked accounts and accounts from India and it was absolutely false but the spread and its speed was shocking. Gwadar is an important port city in a hot zone and when Lahore was such, they were stopping every single car and fencing everything and placing barriers everywhere;. What is so wrong with doing the same for Gwadar? It will protect the people themselves who will be targeted by terror groups as the port city grows. This should not be stopped but should be done immediately for every important city that can be targeted by terrorists.
 
Areesh

saiyan0321 said:
frankly i dont see the problem is the City is fenced or enclosed. We have Bahria City that is like that but nobody shouts, they are trying to exclude Punjabis or Lahoris. Nobody says anything like that and in most cities, especially large cities which have risk of terrorism, there are already placed checkpoints on each and every entrance and even with this fence, there can be no exclusion to the native populace (Those that live there) and traveling population (Those that visit for a variety of purposes).
Social media outrages and immediately attacking has allowed for the creation of fertile ground for misinformation and fake news. I am reminded of the news about Chinese being a national language in Pakistan. It shockingly spread, especially amongst the checked accounts and accounts from India and it was absolutely false but the spread and its speed was shocking. Gwadar is an important port city in a hot zone and when Lahore was such, they were stopping every single car and fencing everything and placing barriers everywhere;. What is so wrong with doing the same for Gwadar? It will protect the people themselves who will be targeted by terror groups as the port city grows. This should not be stopped but should be done immediately for every important city that can be targeted by terrorists.
When you have a gandu like swine faced ali wazir sitting in parliament doing propoganda on this fence then how come we complain about anyone else

Imran Khan

before bashing liberals gov should be blamed every such action should be open and disscussed with loacal and provencial gov opposation openly debate it then work on it . sure people will object but not this kind of stupidity . even in this very own page some saying fence is for airport others say for city .some saying its lie and some saying its true . its mean you guys also know nothing .
 
That Guy

Neurath said:
How f**king uneducated are these people. They literally want me to swear at them and I mean it.
View attachment 695454
Pictures are being circulated of Gwadar airport being fenced, and these libtards think its the city. What the heck is wrong with these people?
And as usual, the BJP IT cell, the pajeets, so obessessed with Pakistan have started hijacking the trend.
I pray for the brains of these people.
Why do so many people on PDF always blame liberals?

Right wing morons are just as guilty for spreading false information, in fact they're even worse than so called liberals.

Next thing you know, when you get a burnt naan, you'll blame the liberals for it.
 
Kingslayerr

Well i dont see any problem in fencing a particular area thats really important and at the same time very venerable. Balochistan is unstable, this should be done. And in the long run it will be beneficial so its fine.
 
TheSnakeEatingMarkhur

PanzerKiel said:
Gentlemen, fencing of Gwadar City is being done as part of Gwadar Safe City initiative, which is an important aspect of Gwadar Smart Port City Master Plan. Its a great initiative taken by Government of Balochistan... Fencing also includes entry exit gates, the whole perimeter being monitored by all sort of latest gadgetry.... View attachment 695475
Is true that Airport and seaport are being fenced or whole city is being fenced ?
 
PanzerKiel

TheSnakeEatingMarkhur said:
Is true that Airport and seaport are being fenced or whole city is being fenced ?
The new airport is out of the city limits. It has its own security fence which we normally see everywhere.

The port is not being fenced.

Gwadar City fencing is only towards the land. The beaches etc will remain open without any fencing.
 
Goenitz

It must be fenced.. Also must be a gun free city. I hope Karachi can be made a gun free city and more police induction...
 
