Gwadar being fenced | Liberals speculate that Baloch people won't be allowed in their lands

PanzerKiel said: Gentlemen, fencing of Gwadar City is being done as part of Gwadar Safe City initiative, which is an important aspect of Gwadar Smart Port City Master Plan. Its a great initiative taken by Government of Balochistan... Fencing also includes entry exit gates, the whole perimeter being monitored by all sort of latest gadgetry.... View attachment 695475 Click to expand...

frankly i dont see the problem is the City is fenced or enclosed. We have Bahria City that is like that but nobody shouts, they are trying to exclude Punjabis or Lahoris. Nobody says anything like that and in most cities, especially large cities which have risk of terrorism, there are already placed checkpoints on each and every entrance and even with this fence, there can be no exclusion to the native populace (Those that live there) and traveling population (Those that visit for a variety of purposes).Social media outrages and immediately attacking has allowed for the creation of fertile ground for misinformation and fake news. I am reminded of the news about Chinese being a national language in Pakistan. It shockingly spread, especially amongst the checked accounts and accounts from India and it was absolutely false but the spread and its speed was shocking. Gwadar is an important port city in a hot zone and when Lahore was such, they were stopping every single car and fencing everything and placing barriers everywhere;. What is so wrong with doing the same for Gwadar? It will protect the people themselves who will be targeted by terror groups as the port city grows. This should not be stopped but should be done immediately for every important city that can be targeted by terrorists.