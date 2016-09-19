Gwadar being fenced | Liberals speculate that Baloch people won't be allowed in their lands

How f**king uneducated are these people. They literally want me to swear at them and I mean it.
Pictures are being circulated of Gwadar airport being fenced, and these libtards think its the city. What the heck is wrong with these people?
And as usual, the BJP IT cell, the pajeets, so obessessed with Pakistan have started hijacking the trend.
I pray for the brains of these people.
