What's new

Gwadar another Dubai emerging on world map: Chinese media

Devil Soul

Devil Soul

ELITE MEMBER
Jun 28, 2010
22,931
45
29,042
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
Gwadar another Dubai emerging on world map: Chinese media
July 10, 2016, 1:37 pm/ 1 Comment
SHARE :

INP
inShare


BEIJING: Gwadar, another Dubai is emerging on World’s map, that will change the economic scenario of not only Pakistan but whole of the region, reports Chinese media.

There will be a ceremony next month marking the completion and commencement of major infrastructure projects in Gwadar that also greatly boost the city's function as an economic engine for the country.

A water dam, a hospital and a school will be put into use in August, while the construction of the Gwadar International Airport, a seaside expressway, a training center and a pipeline will begin in the meantime.

Most of the projects are financed by China and falls under CPEC, Xinhua reports quoting Gwadar Port Authority Chairman Dostain Jamaldini.

COPHC, a Chinese company managing the Gwadar port, also said it will start developing the Gwadar Free Trade Zone (FTZ) this month with an initial investment of $ 150 million.

"First phase projects in the FTZ include a multi-function business center, a exhibition hall for Chinese goods and cold storage," COPHC Pakistan chief Wu Chunguo said.

The FTZ and the Gwadar Special Economic Zone are two areas that the Pakistani government has granted preferable policies to attract investments, with tax exemptions for companies inside the two zones for 23 years and 10 years respectively.

A town with a population of less than 100,000, Gwadar was once a territory of Oman before being purchased by Pakistan in 1958. It is gifted with a natural deep-water harbor that falls close to main shipping lanes and an anchor-shaped peninsula that acts as a breakwater shielding the harbor from the waves of the Arabian Sea.

An arid climate and isolated location once limited locals to rely on the meager income brought in by fishing.

Though development plans had been drawn up by the Pakistani government in 2002, the town remained dormant for another decade before China chose the port as one of the four focuses for its ambitious scheme to overhaul Pakistan's infrastructure.

The other three are upgrading road and railroad networks, patching up the energy sector and establishing industrial parks, all projects that stand to benefit from a prosperous Gwadar port.

Seizing the momentum brought by CPEC, the Gwadar government is hoping to develop the coastal town into a modern metropolis with a major port, industrial zones, tourist attractions, recreation grounds and high-end real estate.

It certainly seems that the town is moving in that direction, says Wu of COPHC. "We are seeing an increasing number of businesses coming for talks to invest in the port. In April we received more than 350 business representatives, a record high."

Land prices, a barometer that measures investor confidence, has more than doubled in the past two years, Jamaldini said.

An acre of land in the FTZ, which cost 3.4 million Pakistani rupees (32,000 U.S. dollars) in 2014, is now priced at more than 10 million rupees (95,000 US dollars), he said, adding land price for the most prime location on the tip of the peninsula is even higher.

Encouraged by the upcoming boom, locals are ready to move on from harvesting fish to harvesting a better life.

Dubai is the word often used when the people of Gwadar picture their future, believing the huge opportunities created by CPEC will transform their fishing town to a center of business, shipping and tourism. "What Dubai can achieve, so can we," Jamaldini said.
http://nation.com.pk/national/10-Jul-2016/gwadar-another-dubai-emerging-on-world-map-chinese-media
 
maximuswarrior

maximuswarrior

BANNED
Jun 15, 2016
13,788
-2
25,693
Country
Netherlands
Location
Netherlands
No doubt. As long as China keeps injecting cash as well as expertise, Gwadar will be a major success. It is better to take one step at a time and not rush things. Every actor needs to be involved and benefit from this mass venture.
 
Pandora

Pandora

SENIOR MEMBER
Feb 15, 2013
6,609
7
9,984
Country
Pakistan
Location
Australia
khanz said:
IA I hope so in time- btw I am of the opinion India should also be allowed to access Gwadar what do you guys think ?
Click to expand...
They already have ports which have access to indian ocean so they dont need Gawadar as it is a competitor to their ports as well.
 
Djinn

Djinn

SENIOR MEMBER
Mar 26, 2015
2,033
1
3,402
Country
Pakistan
Location
United Kingdom
khanz said:
IA I hope so in time- btw I am of the opinion India should also be allowed to access Gwadar what do you guys think ?
Click to expand...
That would yield some positive results, but the reality is India isn't interested in any kind of collaboration with Pakistan........IPI is a proof to this. If India joins CPEC it will have much easier access to Afghanistan and Central Asia than via Iran. Other than that it will boost Pak-India mutual reliance and cooperation, which in turn will lead to better relations between the two. It will also help in alleviating Indian suspicions about CPEC having security implications for India. All that said, and truth be told, Indian designs are not only confined to it's economic prosperity. Encircling Pakistan and beating the drums for Chinese increasing influence is what India is after.
 
haviZsultan

haviZsultan

ELITE MEMBER
Jul 30, 2007
9,045
36
10,894
Country
Pakistan
Location
United Arab Emirates
Making Gwadar a "Dubai" is no easy task. A lot of planning, insight and foresight are required to make it such. Pakistani politicians do not possess the will to turn it into such a brilliant source of development.
 
BABA AGHORI

BABA AGHORI

BANNED
Oct 2, 2015
1,389
-9
1,712
Country
India
Location
Germany
Djinn said:
That would s yield some positive results, but the reality is India isn't interested in any kind of collaboration with Pakistan........IPI is a proof to this. If India joins CPEC it will have much easier access to Afghanistan and Central Asia than via Iran. Other than that it will boost Pak-India mutual reliance and cooperation, which in turn will lead to better relations between the two. It will also help in alleviating Indian suspicions about CPEC having security implications for India. All that said, and truth be told, Indian designs are not only confined to it's economic prosperity. Encircling Pakistan and beating the drums for Chinese increasing influence is what India is after.
Click to expand...
http://tribune.com.pk/story/880187/...ink-pakistan-asks-for-trade-via-karachi-port/

Pakistan is playing spoil sport, if India needs to go through Karachi or Gawadar, it's better for India to go via Chabahar rather.
IPI - Pakistan refuses to give India security guarantee, if i remember.
 
maximuswarrior

maximuswarrior

BANNED
Jun 15, 2016
13,788
-2
25,693
Country
Netherlands
Location
Netherlands
Djinn said:
That would yield some positive results, but the reality is India isn't interested in any kind of collaboration with Pakistan........IPI is a proof to this. If India joins CPEC it will have much easier access to Afghanistan and Central Asia than via Iran. Other than that it will boost Pak-India mutual reliance and cooperation, which in turn will lead to better relations between the two. It will also help in alleviating Indian suspicions about CPEC having security implications for India. All that said, and truth be told, Indian designs are not only confined to it's economic prosperity. Encircling Pakistan and beating the drums for Chinese increasing influence is what India is after.
Click to expand...
This is undoubtedly true even though in Pakistan we have civilian leadership who are trying the policy of appeasement. Appeasement is not going to work because when one side is only interested in conflict there can be no peace.

khanz said:
IA I hope so in time- btw I am of the opinion India should also be allowed to access Gwadar what do you guys think ?
Click to expand...
That doesn't make much sense to me. Gwadar is a Pak China venture and initially it needs to be managed by the Chinese. Once the port starts operating and showing its true potential we can start thinking about internationalizing it. Until then, we need to take one step at a time. India is out of the question though.
 
Laozi

Laozi

SENIOR MEMBER
Feb 8, 2016
3,963
-24
4,290
Country
India
Location
India
khanz said:
IA I hope so in time- btw I am of the opinion India should also be allowed to access Gwadar what do you guys think ?
Click to expand...
Before allowing to access Gwadar you are required to give land route access to Indian.

Realistically speaking Pakistan has nothing to offer to India which will make Gwadar worthwhile.

maximuswarrior said:
This is undoubtedly true even though in Pakistan we have civilian leadership who are trying the policy of appeasement. Appeasement is not going to work because when one side is only interested in conflict there can be no peace
Click to expand...
Can you elaborate what exactly Civil leadership has done to appease Indians ?

Whatever Pakistan has done so far It has done that in response to Indian Gestures .

Though anti-Nawaz Pakistani media keeps on propagating this narrative but can you give me a single incidence or any gesture of appeasement of India.
 
544_delta

544_delta

FULL MEMBER
Feb 8, 2014
804
-3
674
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
the potential is there but can we capitalize on that potential knowing history of our government with mega chances like this? its more a question of will it rather than can it.
 
maximuswarrior

maximuswarrior

BANNED
Jun 15, 2016
13,788
-2
25,693
Country
Netherlands
Location
Netherlands
Laozi said:
Before allowing to access Gwadar you are required to give land route access to Indian.

Realistically speaking Pakistan has nothing to offer to India which will make Gwadar worthwhile.


Can you elaborate what exactly Civil leadership has done to appease Indians ?

Whatever Pakistan has done so far It has done that in response to Indian Gestures .

Though anti-Nawaz Pakistani media keeps on propagating this narrative but can you give me a single incidence or any gesture of appeasement of India.
Click to expand...
That's just an Indian conspiracy theory that anti-Nawaz Pakistani media is behind this narrative.

No doubt Nawaz Sharif the businessman would put his interests first as opposed to other interests.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 3, Members: 1, Guests: 2)

Similar threads

R
Upward Income Mobility in Pakistan Better Than in India and Most Other Nations
Replies
1
Views
601
Rusty
Rusty
UnitedPak
Dubai and Gwadar: the silent economic war in the Gulf of Oman
Replies
5
Views
918
wiseone2
W
fatman17
Pakistan s Strategic Situation
2 3 4 5
Replies
71
Views
8K
El Sidd
El Sidd
Zarvan
Commentary: Gwadar and the battle for Pakistan's survival
Replies
13
Views
2K
SQ8
SQ8
fatman17
Pipelineistan Goes ******
Replies
2
Views
830
dabong1
dabong1

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom