What's new

Gwadar a commercial port, to receive port calls by ships of different navies: Pakistan Navy chief

Pakistan Space Agency

Pakistan Space Agency

SENIOR MEMBER
Apr 22, 2019
3,693
-26
5,639
Country
Pakistan
Location
United Kingdom
Gwadar a commercial port, to receive port calls by ships of different navies: Pakistan Navy chief
By Liu Xuanzun and Guo Yuandan
Published: Feb 08, 2021 10:01 AM


Gateway of the Gwadar port in Southwest Pakistan's Gwadar. The port is part of the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor. Photo: cnsphoto

The Gwadar Port is a commercial port that may receive port calls by ships of different navies, said Admiral M Amjad Khan Niazi, Chief of the Naval Staff of the Pakistan Navy, in a recent exclusive interview with the Global Times, in response to media reports claiming the Chinese People's Liberation Army (PLA) is mulling to build a naval base in Pakistan.

Explaining the context of the Gwadar Port, rumored to be the designation of the Chinese naval base, Admiral Niazi said that the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) is an economic integration initiative of China which will improve interconnectivity and usher massive growth across regions, and the ongoing China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), a flagship project of the BRI, would contribute significantly toward economic prosperity of all the stakeholders.

Infrastructure development under the CPEC Project will create job opportunities and economic development for the people of Pakistan, particularly in Balochistan and along the Makran belt, Admiral Niazi said. "The CPEC is a manifestation of strong and fortifying ties between China and Pakistan that will play a key role in the economic uplift and betterment of the entire region."

"Gwadar is a commercial port that will serve as the lynchpin of the CPEC project. As the port gets fully operational, like any other commercial port, it may also receive port calls by ships of different navies," Admiral Niazi told the Global Times.

The Karachi Port, for example, receives ships of different navies quite often. Visit of a commercial port by naval ships does not alter the commercial nature of the project, he said.

Moreover, the Pakistan Navy is taking all possible measures to ensure protection of Gwadar Port and its seaward approaches through sustained presence in and around the adjoining waters off Gwadar, the admiral said.

Gwadar a commercial port, to receive port calls by ships of different navies: Pakistan Navy chief - Global Times

www.globaltimes.cn www.globaltimes.cn
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 2, Members: 1, Guests: 1)

Similar threads

beijingwalker
Pakistan Navy chief welcomes visits by China's aircraft carriers
Replies
1
Views
179
Pakistan Space Agency
Pakistan Space Agency
TaiShang
Pakistani, Chinese navies play important roles in maintaining maritime order of Indian Ocean: Exclusive with Pakistan Navy chief
2 3 4
Replies
51
Views
3K
Umair Nawaz
Umair Nawaz
Shah_G
Very interesting war scenario between India and Pakistan
2 3
Replies
34
Views
8K
Shah_G
Shah_G
Signalian
Fiction: The India-Pakistan War of 2019
2 3 4 5
Replies
61
Views
10K
Pakistan First
Pakistan First
Raphael
Pakistan In China’s Eyes: Pawn, Pivot Or A Pointer To Its World View? – Analysis
2
Replies
19
Views
2K
B+ Dracula
B+ Dracula

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom