Guys! Does Pakistan need a Middle Class Political Party?

Hello.MQM comes into mind but they are restricted to Urban Sindh only.Pakistan really doesn't have any political party with country wide presence who represents interests of middle class - the most important group of people who form back bone of any prosperous country.Pakistan has all kind of political shit - feudal parties, ethnic parties, Religious parties, communist/secularist/liberal you name it......the only thing missing is MIDDLE CLASS - The silent group.We have Politicians who belong to Fedual Class and look what our country has become.Even PTI has feudals in her....Isn't it time for ALL MIDDLE CLASS spanning all over country - to unite among-selves and then register themselves in politics?Seriously...Middle Class is just bearing with a shit show and helplessly looking here and there.The only obstacle I see is our middle class doesn't want to get into this dirt - called Pakistan's politics....otherwise potential is huge.What do you guys say?A smart, capable, reasonably educated and patriotic middle class party - having presence in all ethnic groups of Pakistan - would be a dream come true...