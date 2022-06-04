What's new

Guys! Does Pakistan need a Middle Class Political Party?

PaklovesTurkiye

PaklovesTurkiye

SENIOR MEMBER
Dec 1, 2015
7,187
9
17,490
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
Hello.

MQM comes into mind but they are restricted to Urban Sindh only.

Pakistan really doesn't have any political party with country wide presence who represents interests of middle class - the most important group of people who form back bone of any prosperous country.

Pakistan has all kind of political shit - feudal parties, ethnic parties, Religious parties, communist/secularist/liberal you name it......the only thing missing is MIDDLE CLASS - The silent group.

We have Politicians who belong to Fedual Class and look what our country has become.

Even PTI has feudals in her....

Isn't it time for ALL MIDDLE CLASS spanning all over country - to unite among-selves and then register themselves in politics?

Seriously...Middle Class is just bearing with a shit show and helplessly looking here and there.

The only obstacle I see is our middle class doesn't want to get into this dirt - called Pakistan's politics....otherwise potential is huge.

What do you guys say?

A smart, capable, reasonably educated and patriotic middle class party - having presence in all ethnic groups of Pakistan - would be a dream come true...:smitten:
 
Sugarcane

Sugarcane

ELITE MEMBER
Jun 2, 2011
19,673
28
38,616
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
Every other day you open a thread to seek approval of MQM - Mustaqil Qaomi Museebat who separated Urdu speaking population from rest of Pakistan. Karachi should adopt PTI (only national level party at the moment) and try to improve it instead of rebranding Muhajir card.
 
Jungibaaz

Jungibaaz

RETIRED MOD
Jul 4, 2010
8,548
110
17,774
Country
Pakistan
Location
France
PTI is already effectively that party. Your comment on feudals, for as long as IK didn't take on board the scum -- he didn't win any elections.
 
D

diligence

FULL MEMBER
Feb 28, 2020
163
2
394
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
PaklovesTurkiye said:
Hello.

MQM comes into mind but they are restricted to Urban Sindh only.

Pakistan really doesn't have any political party with country wide presence who represents interests of middle class - the most important group of people who form back bone of any prosperous country.

Pakistan has all kind of political shit - feudal parties, ethnic parties, Religious parties, communist/secularist/liberal you name it......the only thing missing is MIDDLE CLASS - The silent group.

We have Politicians who belong to Fedual Class and look what our country has become.

Even PTI has feudals in her....

Isn't it time for ALL MIDDLE CLASS spanning all over country - to unite among-selves and then register themselves in politics?

Seriously...Middle Class is just bearing with a shit show and helplessly looking here and there.

The only obstacle I see is our middle class doesn't want to get into this dirt - called Pakistan's politics....otherwise potential is huge.

What do you guys say?

A smart, capable, reasonably educated and patriotic middle class party - having presence in all ethnic groups of Pakistan - would be a dream come true...:smitten:
Click to expand...
That will be a great service to our nation. A party that follows and promotes the rule of law. The one that is centered around principles and not principals or personalities. We Pakistanis happen to be worshipers of personalities. But personalities come and go. We need something that is lasting on its own. The million dollar question is how to launch it and make it popular in Pakistani masses? I think we need cool-headed, well-educated, but influential people from our society. Late Hamid Gul tried that when he, IK, and others decided to launch PTI together. But IK went for UK visit and after he returned, he decided to exclude Hamid Gul when he announced PTI as a political party.
 

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 4, Members: 2, Guests: 2)

Similar threads

Sainthood 101
  • Article
Pakistan's middle class is increasingly finding expression in politics. But will it empower them?
Replies
4
Views
165
ahaider97
A
PaklovesTurkiye
Pakistani Politics and Establishment: Feudals se achi Middle Class hoti hai
Replies
14
Views
742
truthseeker2010
T
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
  • Poll
What does the Future Hold for Imran Khan and PTI
2 3 4
Replies
47
Views
1K
ziaulislam
ziaulislam
Sainthood 101
Guys can we leave Shahid Afridi out of Party politics?
2
Replies
19
Views
726
Adnan12333
A
shayyman
Imran Khan has become inevitable
2 3
Replies
41
Views
992
flameboard
F

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom