Guys can we safely admit now that PAF did not get a Su30 kill on Feb 27?

Its been 1.5 years since 27 Feb 2019 when air skirmish between the two countries took place. So far PAF has not produced or made to public any proof that we downed a Su 30 MKI. At best we only have circumstancial evidence, like the piece of AMRAAM that India showed probably hit the Su 30 and exploded, neglecting the fact that AMRAAM has a self detonating mechanism which activates when it loses all its kinetic energy and claiming that the downed helicopter was on a search and rescue mission for the downed Su 30, this is just circumstancial evidence and mere speculations, we are NOT convinced for sure that we downed a Su 30. Even Kaiser Tufail in his article was not convinced that PAF killed a Su 30, at best he said the evidence is that su 30 radar blip suddenly disappeared, the same proof IAF gives for downing of f16 (again not convincing and modern airforces use several tactics to fool radars).





Su 30 MKI is a HUGE aircraft and hiding its wreckage and killing of 2 pilots would have been pretty impossible for India to hide. Some eye witnesses must have seen it and leaked the news.





Lets just admit that Hassan Siddiqui took a shot, he missed. Tough luck! Su 30 manoeuvered and escaped/dodged the AMRAAM missile. PAF should NOT act like IAF claiming fake/unconvincing kills, this sets a wrong precedence for a modern and professional airforce.





Still despite this, PAF got the BETTER of IAF several folds on 27 Feb.. We BOMBED them on the ground, won the Electronic Warfare battle, caused panic among IAF which led to them shooting their own Helicopter killing 6 people crew, had radar locks on several of their aircrafts, SHOT their Mig 21 Bison and captured their pilot, paraded him in front of the world, served him tea, and IAF couldn't even retaliate to PAF strike. This led to huge humiliation for India .





