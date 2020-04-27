What's new

Guys can we safely admit now that PAF did not get a Su30 kill on Feb 27?

M.SAAD

M.SAAD

SENIOR MEMBER
Jul 14, 2011
2,080
-1
3,207
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
Its been 1.5 years since 27 Feb 2019 when air skirmish between the two countries took place. So far PAF has not produced or made to public any proof that we downed a Su 30 MKI. At best we only have circumstancial evidence, like the piece of AMRAAM that India showed probably hit the Su 30 and exploded, neglecting the fact that AMRAAM has a self detonating mechanism which activates when it loses all its kinetic energy and claiming that the downed helicopter was on a search and rescue mission for the downed Su 30, this is just circumstancial evidence and mere speculations, we are NOT convinced for sure that we downed a Su 30. Even Kaiser Tufail in his article was not convinced that PAF killed a Su 30, at best he said the evidence is that su 30 radar blip suddenly disappeared, the same proof IAF gives for downing of f16 (again not convincing and modern airforces use several tactics to fool radars).


Su 30 MKI is a HUGE aircraft and hiding its wreckage and killing of 2 pilots would have been pretty impossible for India to hide. Some eye witnesses must have seen it and leaked the news.


Lets just admit that Hassan Siddiqui took a shot, he missed. Tough luck! Su 30 manoeuvered and escaped/dodged the AMRAAM missile. PAF should NOT act like IAF claiming fake/unconvincing kills, this sets a wrong precedence for a modern and professional airforce.


Still despite this, PAF got the BETTER of IAF several folds on 27 Feb.. We BOMBED them on the ground, won the Electronic Warfare battle, caused panic among IAF which led to them shooting their own Helicopter killing 6 people crew, had radar locks on several of their aircrafts, SHOT their Mig 21 Bison and captured their pilot, paraded him in front of the world, served him tea, and IAF couldn't even retaliate to PAF strike. This led to huge humiliation for India .


Just my two cents!
 
IceCold

IceCold

PDF VETERAN
May 1, 2007
15,887
7
18,015
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
M.SAAD said:
Its been 1.5 years since 27 Feb 2019 when air skirmish between the two countries took place. So far PAF has not produced or made to public any proof that we downed a Su 30 MKI. At best we only have circumstancial evidence, like the piece of AMRAAM that India showed probably hit the Su 30 and exploded, neglecting the fact that AMRAAM has a self detonating mechanism which activates when it loses all its kinetic energy and claiming that the downed helicopter was on a search and rescue mission for the downed Su 30, this is just circumstancial evidence and mere speculations, we are NOT convinced for sure that we downed a Su 30. Even Kaiser Tufail in his article was not convinced that PAF killed a Su 30, at best he said the evidence is that su 30 radar blip suddenly disappeared, the same proof IAF gives for downing of f16 (again not convincing and modern airforces use several tactics to fool radars).


Su 30 MKI is a HUGE aircraft and hiding its wreckage and killing of 2 pilots would have been pretty impossible for India to hide. Some eye witnesses must have seen it and leaked the news.


Lets just admit that Hassan Siddiqui took a shot, he missed. Tough luck! Su 30 manoeuvered and escaped/dodged the AMRAAM missile. PAF should NOT act like IAF claiming fake/unconvincing kills, this sets a wrong precedence for a modern and professional airforce.


Still despite this, PAF got the BETTER of IAF several folds on 27 Feb.. We BOMBED them on the ground, won the Electronic Warfare battle, caused panic among IAF which led to them shooting their own Helicopter killing 6 people crew, had radar locks on several of their aircrafts, SHOT their Mig 21 Bison and captured their pilot, paraded him in front of the world, served him tea, and IAF couldn't even retaliate to PAF strike. This led to huge humiliation for India .


Just my two cents!
Click to expand...
Check the news after that an MKI was suddenly shown as lost to an accident afterwards. You can find the related thread here as well.
 
K

Khan vilatey

FULL MEMBER
Feb 11, 2020
545
2
536
Country
Pakistan
Location
Canada
M.SAAD said:
Its been 1.5 years since 27 Feb 2019 when air skirmish between the two countries took place. So far PAF has not produced or made to public any proof that we downed a Su 30 MKI. At best we only have circumstancial evidence, like the piece of AMRAAM that India showed probably hit the Su 30 and exploded, neglecting the fact that AMRAAM has a self detonating mechanism which activates when it loses all its kinetic energy and claiming that the downed helicopter was on a search and rescue mission for the downed Su 30, this is just circumstancial evidence and mere speculations, we are NOT convinced for sure that we downed a Su 30. Even Kaiser Tufail in his article was not convinced that PAF killed a Su 30, at best he said the evidence is that su 30 radar blip suddenly disappeared, the same proof IAF gives for downing of f16 (again not convincing and modern airforces use several tactics to fool radars).


Su 30 MKI is a HUGE aircraft and hiding its wreckage and killing of 2 pilots would have been pretty impossible for India to hide. Some eye witnesses must have seen it and leaked the news.


Lets just admit that Hassan Siddiqui took a shot, he missed. Tough luck! Su 30 manoeuvered and escaped/dodged the AMRAAM missile. PAF should NOT act like IAF claiming fake/unconvincing kills, this sets a wrong precedence for a modern and professional airforce.


Still despite this, PAF got the BETTER of IAF several folds on 27 Feb.. We BOMBED them on the ground, won the Electronic Warfare battle, caused panic among IAF which led to them shooting their own Helicopter killing 6 people crew, had radar locks on several of their aircrafts, SHOT their Mig 21 Bison and captured their pilot, paraded him in front of the world, served him tea, and IAF couldn't even retaliate to PAF strike. This led to huge humiliation for India .


Just my two cents!
Click to expand...
well, it’s just Indian words against f-16.net and more so I would go with us-30 shot down.

happy to have Russians count India’s su-30 as the Americans did with our f-16s to move this along

k
 
T90TankGuy

T90TankGuy

ELITE MEMBER
Aug 12, 2010
9,379
8
11,242
Country
India
Location
India
Do go through this vid , its quiet close to what happened on the 27 feb . The author talks about the SU30 failure on that particular day .
 
Clairvoyant

Clairvoyant

FULL MEMBER
Jan 22, 2006
102
0
121
Country
Pakistan
Location
United Kingdom
M.SAAD said:
Its been 1.5 years since 27 Feb 2019 when air skirmish between the two countries took place. So far PAF has not produced or made to public any proof that we downed a Su 30 MKI. At best we only have circumstancial evidence, like the piece of AMRAAM that India showed probably hit the Su 30 and exploded, neglecting the fact that AMRAAM has a self detonating mechanism which activates when it loses all its kinetic energy and claiming that the downed helicopter was on a search and rescue mission for the downed Su 30, this is just circumstancial evidence and mere speculations, we are NOT convinced for sure that we downed a Su 30. Even Kaiser Tufail in his article was not convinced that PAF killed a Su 30, at best he said the evidence is that su 30 radar blip suddenly disappeared, the same proof IAF gives for downing of f16 (again not convincing and modern airforces use several tactics to fool radars).


Su 30 MKI is a HUGE aircraft and hiding its wreckage and killing of 2 pilots would have been pretty impossible for India to hide. Some eye witnesses must have seen it and leaked the news.


Lets just admit that Hassan Siddiqui took a shot, he missed. Tough luck! Su 30 manoeuvered and escaped/dodged the AMRAAM missile. PAF should NOT act like IAF claiming fake/unconvincing kills, this sets a wrong precedence for a modern and professional airforce.


Still despite this, PAF got the BETTER of IAF several folds on 27 Feb.. We BOMBED them on the ground, won the Electronic Warfare battle, caused panic among IAF which led to them shooting their own Helicopter killing 6 people crew, had radar locks on several of their aircrafts, SHOT their Mig 21 Bison and captured their pilot, paraded him in front of the world, served him tea, and IAF couldn't even retaliate to PAF strike. This led to huge humiliation for India .


Just my two cents!
Click to expand...
We need to move on over this episode, I'm not sure as to why it's still being discussed over and over again.

In this era where everyone has a mobile, it's extremely difficult to hide the wreckage of a big aircraft. In all honesty even if the missile missed or damaged the aircraft still the aim of putting the whole enemy formation on the defensive was accomplished which contributed towards the overall success of the mission.

Everything else is just empty rhetoric.
 
G

Ghost Hobbit

FULL MEMBER

New Recruit

Aug 27, 2020
4
0
Country
India
Location
India
T90TankGuy said:
Do go through this vid , its quiet close to what happened on the 27 feb . The author talks about the SU30 failure on that particular day .
Click to expand...
I thought IK set this issue to rest. He wrote in New York Times, specifically that PAk shot one plane and captured the pilot. So far as I know PAF hasn't made any official claim that they shot down Su 30.

(i'm Ghost Hobbit BTW, nice to meet you :) )
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 4, Members: 2, Guests: 2)

Thread starter Similar threads Forum Replies Date
Fahad Khan 2 Dissecting Modern Fighter Aircrafts| Abhijit Iyer | Famous India Today TV F16 Guy Indian Defence Forum 1
Shehr Abbasi Türkish Guy Response to Netflix Film “Cuties” Political Videos 3
Ivan This guy travelled to all the landmarks on Pakistani currency notes Pakistan Tourism 2
PaklovesTurkiye Dear Karachiites! This guy told all history of Quota System. Guess what who he is? Pakistani Siasat 39
beijingwalker Chinese guy got her Korean girl friend begging him to live in China by showing her video about China China & Far East 9
striver44 Indonesian guy KO'd racist guy in San Diego Americas 11
Yankee-stani Where in the US are you guys based out of and how the riots are being deal with Americas 16
A #BoycottUAE also trending in Pakistan after a Turkish guy started it Strategic & Foreign Affairs 274
eldarlmari Singaporean Chinese guy trains his Indonesian Chinese GF to embrace her roots China & Far East 1
baqai Would you guys support my YouTube channel? Members Club 12

Similar threads

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top