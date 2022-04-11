What's new

Guys can we leave Shahid Afridi out of Party politics?

Sainthood 101

Sainthood 101

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1513558876049874949
he posted a congratulatory message to SS on becoming the PM (just like he did for IK in 2018)
comments are filled with people getting angry, cursing the poor guy

Shahid Afridi is a national hero and should be kept out party politics
he speaks his heart out and says what he feels is best for the nation, he criticized IK and also supported some of his stance
In this charged political environment lets try to keep calm and respect our national heroes
cause doesn't matter if we are PTI,PPP or PMLN voters we all love Shahid Afridi - he is bigger than party loyalties
lets respect his stature to the nation and do not pull him into party politics
 
FQEN37_XMA8Tkwd.jpg
 
Sainthood 101 said:
https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1513558876049874949
he posted a congratulatory message to SS on becoming the PM (just like he did for IK in 2018)
comments are filled with people getting angry, cursing the poor guy

Shahid Afridi is a national hero and should be kept out party politics
he speaks his heart out and says what he feels is best for the nation, he criticized IK and also supported some of his stance
In this charged political environment lets try to keep calm and respect our national heroes
cause doesn't matter if we are PTI,PPP or PMLN voters we all love Shahid Afridi - he is bigger than party loyalties
lets respect his stature to the nation and do not pull him into party politics
Your demand of leaving Shahid Afridi out of "This" is rejected. He is henceforth "cancelled". No more Boom Boom. 🙃
 
Can Afridi join PTI to succeed after Imran? The party has an expiration date without another mass leader :undecided:
 
Jab zameen jaag uthti hai,

Saray ghaddar, buut (idols), zalim mit jatay hain.

Shahid Afirdi is doing disgrace, disservice and hurting the reputation of Tribal people of Waziristan by supporting the traitors.

The tribal people are the ones who liberated Azad Kashmir in 1947 on request of Quaid-e-Azam which army at that time refused to do so.
 

