Guys can we leave Shahid Afridi out of Party politics?

Sainthood 101
Jul 24, 2021
comments are filled with people getting angry, cursing the poor guy
Shahid Afridi is a national hero and should be kept out party politics
he speaks his heart out and says what he feels is best for the nation, he criticized IK and also supported some of his stance
In this charged political environment lets try to keep calm and respect our national heroes
cause doesn't matter if we are PTI,PPP or PMLN voters we all love Shahid Afridi - he is bigger than party loyalties
lets respect his stature to the nation and do not pull him into party politics