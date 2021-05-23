Log in
Register
What's new
Search
Everywhere
Threads
This forum
This thread
Search titles only
By:
Search
Advanced search…
Home
Forums
New posts
All threads
Latest threads
New threads
Search forums
What's new
New posts
New media
New media comments
New profile posts
Latest activity
Media
New media
New comments
Search media
Members
Current visitors
New profile posts
Search profile posts
Forum Rules
Everywhere
Threads
This forum
This thread
Search titles only
By:
Search
Advanced search…
Menu
New posts
All threads
Latest threads
New threads
Search forums
Home
Forums
World Military Forum
Military Forum
JavaScript is disabled. For a better experience, please enable JavaScript in your browser before proceeding.
guy in vr talks about their worst day as a soldier
Thread starter
Metal 0-1
Start date
30 minutes ago
Metal 0-1
FULL MEMBER
Aug 14, 2016
1,344
6
1,563
Country
Location
30 minutes ago
#1
You must log in or register to reply here.
Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 4, Members: 1, Guests: 3)
The Accountant
Share:
Reddit
Pinterest
Tumblr
WhatsApp
Email
Link
Latest posts
Israel-Palestinian Conflict Resurgence 2021: Al-Aqsa attacks, riots, rockets, military clashes and Jerusalem conflict 2v
Latest: 500
A moment ago
Middle East & Africa
Shameful Indian propaganda in favor of Israelis
Latest: waz
A moment ago
Iranian Defence Forum
Iranian UAVs | News and Discussions
Latest: Sina-1
1 minute ago
Iranian Defence Forum
Is Bangladesh establishing diplomatic relations with Israel?
Latest: Atlas
2 minutes ago
Bangladesh Defence Forum
First offical indication of Pakistani armed forces getting involved in Palestine-Israel conflict?
Latest: jamahir
2 minutes ago
World Affairs
Pakistan Defence Latest Posts
JF-17 Block-3 -- Updates, News & Discussion
Latest: Syed1.
8 minutes ago
JF-17 Thunder
M
New fighter for PAF Doctrine?
Latest: mingle
14 minutes ago
Pakistan Air Force
Pakistani Navy going through a serious buildup
Latest: FuturePAF
Today at 9:14 PM
Pakistan Navy
I've stumbled across something....
Latest: SQ8
Today at 8:31 PM
Pakistan's Internal Security
Featured
COAS is on official visit to Ukraine - ISPR
Latest: syed_yusuf
Today at 7:23 PM
Pakistan Army
Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts
Former defence minister of Israel, lists Shifa hospital in Islamabad as Hamas base - 2021
Latest: AZADPAKISTAN2009
10 minutes ago
Strategic & Foreign Affairs
Debate / Ideas for solutions to Pakistan's economic problems
Latest: The Accountant
14 minutes ago
Pakistan Economy
New CPEC road network to improve access to Iran: Asim Bajwa
Latest: Clutch
25 minutes ago
CPEC
Skewed Islamic culture hampers growth and success
Latest: AZADPAKISTAN2009
25 minutes ago
Social & Current Events
Pakistan’s cement production capacity to increase to 100Mt/yr by 2023
Latest: Syed1.
25 minutes ago
Pakistan Economy
Military Forum Latest Posts
Embraer KC-390 Completes Certificate as In-Flight Refueling Receiver
Latest: santacatarinabr
26 minutes ago
Air Warfare
guy in vr talks about their worst day as a soldier
Latest: Metal 0-1
30 minutes ago
Military Forum
F-16s aren't over yet: U.S. Air Force opens new F-16 production line for foreign military sales
Latest: SpaceMan18
49 minutes ago
Air Warfare
"Its possible that somebody found us before we found them"
Latest: truthfollower
Today at 8:49 PM
Military Forum
President Obama! there are things in our sky we cant explain
Latest: truthfollower
Today at 8:41 PM
Military Forum
Country Latest Posts
Shameful Indian propaganda in favor of Israelis
Latest: waz
A moment ago
Iranian Defence Forum
Iranian UAVs | News and Discussions
Latest: Sina-1
1 minute ago
Iranian Defence Forum
Is Bangladesh establishing diplomatic relations with Israel?
Latest: Atlas
2 minutes ago
Bangladesh Defence Forum
Removing ‘except Israel’ in new passport doesn’t mean Bangladesh’s position changed: Momen
Latest: khansaheeb
4 minutes ago
Bangladesh Defence Forum
Egyptian Armed Forces
Latest: Philip the Arab
13 minutes ago
Arab Defence Forum
Home
Forums
World Military Forum
Military Forum
Menu
Log in
Register
Top
Bottom