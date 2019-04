A man who boarded a plane to Italy last month was in for the surprise of his life when he learned he was the only passenger on the jetliner.Skirmantas Strimaitis, of Lithuania, was heading from his country's capital city of Vilnius to Bergamo, an Italian city roughly an hour from Milan, on March 16 when no one else boarded the plane.The Boeing 737-800, which can usually hold up to 188 passengers, was empty. A photo Strimaitis took of the rare experience showed him alone aboard the plane, save for an apparent flight attendant behind him.Heading to Italy to ski, he enjoyed the company of two pilots and five crew members.The Novaturas travel agency told The Associated Press that it had chartered the plane to fly a group home from Italy, and to avoid flying empty, one-way tickets were sold — but only one person bought one.And as for Strimaitis, he seemed to enjoy the hours-long flight, saying it was "a once in the lifetime experience."It has been said he was offered multiple beers and meals due to excess product in the aircraft, while flying in First Class.