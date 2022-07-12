What's new

Gurugram: Six-Lane Sohna Elevated Highway Between Rajiv Chowk And Badshahpur Opens For Traffic

A

avenuepark57

FULL MEMBER
Jun 6, 2022
177
-2
243
Country
India
Location
India
https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1546387676449742848

Gurugram: Good news for Delhi-Gurugram commuters! The six-lane Sohna elevated highway constructed on National Highway 248 between Rajiv Chowk and Badshahpur was opened on a trial basis for traffic on Monday. With the portion between Badshahpur and Sohna already opened on April 1, the entire 22-km stretch is now accessible. The project will ease travel between Gurugram, Sohna and Alwar, and will also link the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway
https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1546387683273912321

Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways, Nitin Gadkari said that the opening of this 25-km stretch will facilitate the commuters, and save fuel and time. "The project has been developed to 6 Lane access controlled corridor with aggregate elevated section of about 7 km at a capital investment of about Rs 2000 crore," he tweeted.

"For facilitating movement of local traffic, 3 Lane service roads have been constructed on both sides. The highway is being opened for traffic today. This section would also provide connectivity to Delhi and Gurgaon through Delhi-Mumbai expressway," Gadkari said in another tweet

The construction work for this entire project was scheduled to be completed within 30 months. But due to the interruptions in the construction work during the Covid-19 pandemic, its deadline was extended till June 30, 2022.
www.google.com

Gurugram: Six-Lane Sohna Elevated Highway Between Rajiv Chowk And Badshahpur Opens For Traffic

The project will ease travel between Gurugram, Sohna and Alwar, and will also link the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway.
www.google.com www.google.com
 

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 3, Members: 0, Guests: 3)

Similar threads

S
World’s longest expressway between Delhi and Mumbai to open in March 2023: All you need to know
2 3 4 5
Replies
68
Views
4K
jk007
J
D
India Sets Guinness World Record for Building Longest Road Stretch | Previous Record by Public Works Authority of Qatar
Replies
2
Views
483
El Sidd
El Sidd
B
Build Dhaka East-West Elevated Expressway, relocate kitchen markets: PM Hasina
Replies
3
Views
324
bluesky
B
beijingwalker
China's longest underwater highway tunnel opens, the ceiling outfitted with colorful LED lights, designed to prevent driver fatigue
Replies
0
Views
521
beijingwalker
beijingwalker
S
Delhi-Meerut Expressway now connected to Eastern Peripheral Expressway
Replies
0
Views
180
safari2021
S

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom