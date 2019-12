Gurkha From Kargil - I / II / III

The Oak Grove School at Jharipani near Mussoorie, where Major Kazim received his early education

One of the three sketches prepared by Capt Kazim while planning the raid on Sangream

The map indicates the location of Sangream and the route taken for the raid led by Capt Kazim

Capt Kazim (sitting 3rd row from left) with other officers of TARIQ FORCE who infiltrated into Sonamerg from the direction of Dras-Kargil, preceding the 1965 war

Pakistani infantry defending a position in East Pakistan during the 1971 Pakistan-India war

The railway bridge over the River Meghna at Ashuganj that was demolished on the morning of the 9th of December 1971

Brig Saadullah Khan as a lieutenant colonel commanding the 14th Punjab, circa 1967

Ashuganj Railway Station looking west towards the bridge over the River Meghna. The HQ of 27 Brigade was located at the grain silo on the left

Major General B. F. Gonsalves, GOC 57 Indian Mountain Division, whose battalions were routed during the Battle of Ashuganj, examining Pakistani documents

The auditorium at the Center of the AKRF Regiment at Mansar Camp is named after the legendary Maj Kazim and was opened by COAS Gen Bajwa after renovation

The auditorium that bears his name also has this portrait of Maj Kazim (alias ‘Gurkha’), Sitara-e-Jurat

Maj Qasim prays at the last resting place of his brother Maj Kazim – with the Imam who witnessed his burial at Ashuganj

Trio of heroes – Surviving veterans of the 1971 Battle of Ashuganj: Brig Saadullah HJ (center), flanked by his staff captain Maj Munir (left) and his brigade major, Lt Gen Sarfraz, SJ

The old railway bridge over the River Meghna that was blown up during the 1971 war is still visible between two new bridges

The Bangladesh War Memorial at Ashuganj. The railway embankment where Maj Kazim fought to the end on the 9th of December 1971 is in the background