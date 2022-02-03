What's new

GURBAG & STM's "Laser Communication Solutions" and "Hydrogen-propulsion Solutions" Projects for Turkish Navy

dBSPL

dBSPL

SENIOR MEMBER
Mar 2, 2018
3,881
16
10,340
Country
Turkey
Location
Turkey
stm-gurbag2-1140x978.jpeg

stm-gurbag-e1643816899777.jpeg

stm-gurbag1-1140x786.jpeg


Depending on the needs of developing technology, STM and GÜRBAĞ signed a cooperation in the field of "Hydrogen Energy and Propulsion Solutions" and "Stabilized Pan-Tilt and Laser Communication Solutions". The two companies will implement R&D, productization and field application in the fields of cooperation. Turkey's largest military maritime company STM, in cooperation with GÜRBAĞ; It aims to increase the energy efficiency of power systems by integrating into surface and underwater platforms. STM and GÜRBAĞ; It aims to provide secure communication between submarines, surface ships, air and land platforms with laser communication technology that cannot be listened, predicted and jammed.

www.defenceturk.net

STM ve Gürbağ kritik teknolojilerde iş birliği yapacak

STM ile GÜRBAĞ, “Hidrojen Enerji ve Tahrik Çözümleri” ile “Stabilize Pan-Tilt ve Lazer Haberleşme Çözümleri” alanında stratejik iş birliği anlaşmasına
www.defenceturk.net www.defenceturk.net
www.aa.com.tr

Türk gemilerini güçlendirecek kritik yerlileştirme hamlesi

Yüksek teknolojili ürünlerin yerlileştirilmesine yönelik iş birliği kapsamında STM ile GÜRBAĞ Savunma ve Teknoloji, hidrojen enerji ve tahrik çözümlerini, su üstü ve su altı platformlara entegre edecek. - Anadolu Ajansı
www.aa.com.tr www.aa.com.tr
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 1, Members: 0, Guests: 1)

Similar threads

The SC
Morocco signs with a Portuguese company to launch the world's largest farm for green hydrogen and ammonia
Replies
4
Views
443
Ceylal
Ceylal
F-22Raptor
US Navy Unveils Next-Generation DDG(X) Warship Concept with Hypersonic Missiles, Lasers
Replies
8
Views
696
Oldman1
O
T-SaGe
SSB Announces Sector’s 2020 Scorecard and 2021 Goals: 2021 Set to Be a Year of Deliveries
Replies
2
Views
506
xMustiiej70
X
PDF
FACT SHEET: The United States and India – Global Leadership in Action
Replies
0
Views
328
PDF
PDF
D
Interpretation The fate of the Carmel project depends on whether the United States absorbs parts of it for NGCV
Replies
0
Views
200
dani191
D

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom