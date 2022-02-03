GURBAG & STM's "Laser Communication Solutions" and "Hydrogen-propulsion Solutions" Projects for Turkish Navy

STM ve Gürbağ kritik teknolojilerde iş birliği yapacak STM ile GÜRBAĞ, “Hidrojen Enerji ve Tahrik Çözümleri” ile “Stabilize Pan-Tilt ve Lazer Haberleşme Çözümleri” alanında stratejik iş birliği anlaşmasına

Türk gemilerini güçlendirecek kritik yerlileştirme hamlesi Yüksek teknolojili ürünlerin yerlileştirilmesine yönelik iş birliği kapsamında STM ile GÜRBAĞ Savunma ve Teknoloji, hidrojen enerji ve tahrik çözümlerini, su üstü ve su altı platformlara entegre edecek. - Anadolu Ajansı

Depending on the needs of developing technology, STM and GÜRBAĞ signed a cooperation in the field of "Hydrogen Energy and Propulsion Solutions" and "Stabilized Pan-Tilt and Laser Communication Solutions". The two companies will implement R&D, productization and field application in the fields of cooperation. Turkey's largest military maritime company STM, in cooperation with GÜRBAĞ; It aims to increase the energy efficiency of power systems by integrating into surface and underwater platforms. STM and GÜRBAĞ; It aims to provide secure communication between submarines, surface ships, air and land platforms with laser communication technology that cannot be listened, predicted and jammed.