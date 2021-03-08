Gur Class submarine and Akya 533mm Torpedo

Turkish Minister of National Defense Hulusi Akar, accompanying Chief of General Staff Gen. Yasar Guler, Land Forces Commander Gen. Umit Dundar, Naval Forces Commander Admiral Adnan Ozbal, Air Forces Commander Gen. Hasan Kucukakyuz and Naval Commander Admiral Ercument Tatlıoglu and the 2nd Corps Fleet Commodore from Sancak He then visited Foca Naval Base Command.Akar and his entourage were greeted with a "silistre" sounding in accordance with the traditions upon arrival at the TCG Gur (S-334) submarine, which successfully fulfills its national and NATO duties in the entire Mediterranean, especially in the surrounding seas. After entering the submarine, Akar asked the staff, "How are the submarine family?" he greeted him.Minister Akar received information about the ship and its duties from the Ship Commander and personnel in the TCG Gur (S-334) submarine, which is among the most effective and deterrent elements of the Naval Forces Command.Akar, who received the information that the submarine successfully completed one of its previous operational missions under the sea for 38 days without seeing sunlight, congratulated the personnel working in difficult conditions.Akar also received information about the capabilities and capabilities of weapons, systems and devices in the 62-meter-long 1400-ton submarine, where more than 50 personnel were employed. Akar also tried the submarine periscope himself.The GUR class submarines are the most advanced submarines in the Turkish Navy in terms of weapons and fire control systems. GUR Class submarines, which have been in service since 2003, have superior combat power with their modern systems.Thanks to the very low frequency radio communication capability, submarines can receive all kinds of information without the need to go to the surface, so they can use the heavy-type torpedoes, which are their main weapons, in great secrecy and with a surprise effect.In addition to the regular training firings of other torpedoes, the TCG Gur (S-334) submarine also performed a test shot of the AKYA Torpedo last month. With the AKYA torpedo developed under the main contractor of ROKETSAN, it is aimed to meet the 533 mm heavy torpedo requirement of the Naval Forces Command with domestic and national means. The first deliveries of AKYA torpedoes, whose test firing continues and has superior features than its equivalent foreign torpedoes, is expected to take place this year.