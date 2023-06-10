Gup Shup With WildlensbyAbrar | PakWheels Bikes
00:00 - Introduction
00:07 - Used bike
02:10 - From where you start the travel journey
02:20 - Why did you decide to travel on Bike
05:41 - Germany driving license
07:59 - Make model variant
08:40 - Off-road experience
10:12 - First Long Tour
12:29 - When did you decide to start vlogging
13:05 - Germany to Pakistan
14:43 - Travel after Covid
15:41 - Pakistan to Saudi Arab
16:42 - Language barrier
18:27 - Hospitality of Arabs
20:28 - When you get the Indian Visa
23:11 - Carnet
23:51 - Which is the most dangerous traffic in the world
25:39 - Pedestrian-friendly country
26:26 - Indian Trip
33:56 - who inspired you for traveling
35:41 - Future Tours
37:06 - Is money important for traveling
39:33 - Outro
