Gunvor offers lowest bids for Nov LNG deliveries

During the PML-N regime, Pakistan signed a 15-year LNG supply agreement with Qatar under which LNG is supplied to Pakistan at 13.37% of the Brent price. In addition to this agreement, Pakistan meets its additional needs through the spot market where prices fluctuate daily.



When the market price falls below 13.37%, the PTI government propagates that Pakistan is stuck in a costly deal, but when the market price goes up, there is no mention of the country's savings.