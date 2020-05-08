Guns Roar Along LoC In Kupwara Pakistan resorted to unprovoked firing at Indian positions on the Line of Control (LoC) on Monday in Tangdhar sector of Jammu and Kashmir’s Kupwara district.

Pakistan resorted to unprovoked firing at Indian positions on the Line of Control (LoC) on Monday in Tangdhar sector of Jammu and Kashmir’s Kupwara district.Defence sources said Pakistan army initiated ceasefire violation on the LoC in the Tangdhar sector on Monday afternoon by using small arms and automatics.“Indian army retaliates befittingly”, sources said.Till last reports came in, intermittent firing exchanges were still going on in the area.There are no reports of any casualty or damage to property on the Indian side of the LoC so far.Last week, Lok Sabha was informed on Tuesday that a total of 10,752 cases of ceasefire violation have taken place along India’s border with Pakistan in the last three years in which 72 security personnel and 70 civilians were killed,Union Minister of State for Home G Kishan Reddy said 364 security personnel and 341 civilians were injured in these ceasefire violations along the International Border and the Line of Control in Jammu and Kashmir in 2018, 2019 and 2020.During the three years, 1,452 militant attacks have taken place in Jammu and Kashmir in which 233 security personnel and 115 civilians were killed, he said in a written reply to a question.As many as 635 militants were also killed in gunfights with security forces in 2018, 2019 and 2020, he said.Reddy said a total of 484 security personnel and 373 civilians were injured in militant attacks.The minister said the government has adopted a policy of zero tolerance towards militancy, and immediate and effective retaliation is undertaken by the security forces in cases of ceasefire violations or cross-border firings.There has been a substantial decline in militant attacks over the last three years due to a slew of pre-emptive measures undertaken by the government, he said.