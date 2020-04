Hi Guys,



So I'm new to the Pakistani gun market and was wondering which gun I should choose for a home defence scenario.



I have little knowledge of the local gun market except for the fact that there is an import ban on guns. So I was wondering what excatly is the cost of

i) Imported weapons (Pistols or Shotguns)

ii) Locally made clones

iii) Any other options?



Also what would be a more reliable weapon for personal defence, a handgun or a shotgun?

And what kind of bullet should one choose?



Thanks in advance for your thoughtful input.

