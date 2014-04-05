What's new

Gunmen kill four female aid workers in North Waziristan

AFP Published February 22, 2021
Four women aid workers were gunned down on Monday in North Waziristan, police said, as a fresh wave of extremist violence rattles the region. — AP/File

Four women aid workers were gunned down on Monday in North Waziristan, police said, as a fresh wave of extremist violence rattles the region. — AP/File


Four women aid workers were gunned down on Monday in the Mirali area of North Waziristan, police said, as a fresh wave of extremist violence rattles the region.

The aid workers were ambushed by two gunmen as they were driving through a village in North Waziristan district, according to local police chief Shafiullah Gandapur, who said just one passenger survived the assault.

No one has claimed responsibility for the attack so far but it was surely an act of terrorism,” he told AFP.

Gandapur said the aid workers were affiliated with a programme run by a local institute to develop household skills for women.

The incident and death toll was confirmed by Rasul Khan, another local police official.

Separately, Gandapur said in a statement that the driver of the vehicle was also injured in the attack.

He added that a search and strike operation was being carried out in the Mirali tehsil of the district to trace and arrest the terrorists.

Meanwhile, the Human Rights Commission of Pakistan issued a statement, condemning the attack and demanding that the perpetrators be brought to book.


The tribal areas along the Afghan border remain notorious for the availability of cheap guns, narcotics and smuggled goods.

Attacks have decreased in recent years following a series of military offensives against homegrown and foreign militants.

In 2014, the army launched a massive operation to wipe out militant bases in North Waziristan aimed at ending a near decade-long insurgency that cost thousands of lives.

But militant groups are still able to carry out sporadic, isolated assaults.

A recent surge in attacks targeting security forces along the Afghan border has sparked fears that these groups may be regrouping.
 
It has been confirmed that it was a retaliation for the recent killing of ten hardcore terrorists in NWA.... That's why they choose a soft target this time since they have been unable to target military targets..... These ladies were from Sabaoon NGO and they have been visiting these area for the last two months.... The terrorists chose them today to vent out their frustration.
 
We have given the dossier full of evidence of India and Afghanistan's support of terrorism. It is now a matter of whether our leadership has the balls to act against Indian terrorist camps.
 
PanzerKiel said:
It has been confirmed that it was a retaliation for the recent killing of ten hardcore terrorists in NWA.... That's why they choose a soft target this time since they have been unable to target military targets..... These ladies were from Sabaoon NGO and they have been visiting these area for the last two months.... The terrorists chose them today to vent out their frustration.
Click to expand...
Shouldn't the government be held responsible?
 
PanzerKiel said:
It has been confirmed that it was a retaliation for the recent killing of ten hardcore terrorists in NWA.... That's why they choose a soft target this time since they have been unable to target military targets..... These ladies were from Sabaoon NGO and they have been visiting these area for the last two months.... The terrorists chose them today to vent out their frustration.
Click to expand...
Dont you think its high time we start hitting these mofos outside of our border. I mean they have reached the point of audacity where they can simply revenge? Seriously!
On military targets, i beg to differ considering how many son of soils were lost in thr last one week. 5 last week FC jawans from cross border attack. 1 lost during attack on terrorists which killed those 2 you are referring too. This is too much.
 
El Sidd said:
Shouldn't the government be held responsible?
Click to expand...
How many 200 million plus population countries have no murders or crime?

Terrorists will continue to attack targets of opportunity here and there. The main issue is the potential lack of cooperation with the military because of the racism and anti-military propaganda and hatred being spread by the PTM and PMLN.
 
AgNoStiC MuSliM said:
How many 200 million plus population countries have no murders or crime?

Terrorists will continue to attack targets of opportunity here and there. The main issue is the potential lack of cooperation with the military because of the racism and anti-military propaganda and hatred being spread by the PTM and PMLN.
Click to expand...
I don't think population of KP is 200 million plus. This is shamefully a regular occurrence in that province.

The military cannot run social programs aimed at social infrastructure in the newly acquired territories of the province.
 
El Sidd said:
Shouldn't the government be held responsible?
Click to expand...
Taking the example of Hazrat Umar..... In this case as well, the government is always responsible for anything good or bad happening in its area.... One cannot shy away from this responsibility.....
maverick1977 said:
why the court system is weak in Pakistan, from politicians to small level criminals, all running freely.
Click to expand...
Everyone is having some weakness of others.... You give away weakness to others once you yourself are a wrong doer..... That's why they keep on saving each other.
 
El Sidd said:
I don't think population of KP is 200 million plus. This is shamefully a regular occurrence in that province.

The military cannot run social programs aimed at social infrastructure in the newly acquired territories of the province.
Click to expand...
KP is not a country either - please actually read my comment.
 
IceCold said:
Dont you think its high time we start hitting these mofos outside of our border. I mean they have reached the point of audacity where they can simply revenge? Seriously!
On military targets, i beg to differ considering how many son of soils were lost in thr last one week. 5 last week FC jawans from cross border attack. 1 lost during attack on terrorists which killed those 2 you are referring too. This is too much.
Click to expand...
Don't take these attacks as some sort of big counter from their side, these are just their remnants..... desperate remnants.... And then let me tell you.... These deaths from both sides won't stop, they will continue, albeit a reduced scale, well into the future.

Again,, let's not mix FC with army..... Both have different international dynamics, way of working, equipment, training etc....
 
PanzerKiel said:
the government is always responsible for anything good or bad happening in its area.... One cannot shy away from this responsibility.....
Click to expand...
Rehab programs offered through the civilian government will generate a quicker return. I am not aware of any initiatives launched by the government of the province aimed at winning the social side of the post war. No deweaponisation program, no mainstreaming of collaterals polity.

Ironically government's attitude towards WoT is as confused as the terrorists themselves.
AgNoStiC MuSliM said:
KP is not a country either - please actually read my comment.
Click to expand...
That is something you may ask Government Ally PTM.
 
El Sidd said:
Rehab programs offered through the civilian government will generate a quicker return. I am not aware of any initiatives launched by the government of the province aimed at winning the social side of the post war. No deweaponisation program, no mainstreaming of collaterals polity.

Ironically government's attitude towards WoT is as confused as the terrorists themselves.


That is something you may ask Government Ally PTM.
Click to expand...
You are right..... that's the case both in FATA and Balochistan.... After the military operations, the respective provincial governments have till now failed to play their part....
 
