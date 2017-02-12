What's new

Gunmen in Pakistan attack Chinese factory workers in Karachi

Dalit

Dalit

ELITE MEMBER
Mar 16, 2012
13,687
-17
25,267
Country
Pakistan
Location
Netherlands
Indian and Afghan terror factory in full swing.

Pakistan is unable to protect Chinese citizens. China should immediately take measures.
 
H!TchHiker

H!TchHiker

SENIOR MEMBER
Aug 16, 2016
4,594
8
5,315
Country
Pakistan
Location
Saudi Arabia
Seems we are failed to provide security for chinese workers..these attacks are happening and there is no response from our side
 
Last edited:
Dalit

Dalit

ELITE MEMBER
Mar 16, 2012
13,687
-17
25,267
Country
Pakistan
Location
Netherlands
newb3e said:
we are sooo peaceful we dont even retaliate!

#Bajway!
Click to expand...
One Mumbai attack happens and the whole Western bloc screams and shouts in sync. Pakistan is blamed and vilified.

Attacks upon attacks happen in Pakistan and the Western media celebrates and points fingers at the victim. When Pakistan points fingers at the real culprits the West ignores these facts.

That is the world we are living in. The truth is that we are unable to protect our Chinese guests. China should take full security measures.
 
ARMalik

ARMalik

SENIOR MEMBER
Dec 7, 2017
4,041
5
7,545
Country
Australia
Location
Australia
One can see how cowardly this Pakistan Establishment is that it cannot even openly take strong actions against India.
 
Dalit

Dalit

ELITE MEMBER
Mar 16, 2012
13,687
-17
25,267
Country
Pakistan
Location
Netherlands
CIA Mole said:
Could be anyone including CIA etc… now that they have more free time.

Maybe it’s a team effort who knows
Click to expand...
In any case we know who the real culprits are. Of course this has CIA American backing.

The question is, what are we going to do about it? The message here is very clear. The US along with its Indian and Afghan cheerleaders are going to target Chinese workers and interests in Pakistan. We shouldn't be under any illusion. The Americans and Indians will have their excuses ready. They will blame domestic groups such as BLA and PTM to take cover.

Such attacks will be detrimental for Pak security and China Pak cooperation. Time and time again we have proved that we are unable to protect our Chinese friends. I think time has come for China to arrange security. China is fully capable of making security arrangements. I think we can learn a few things in the process.
 
M

mudas777

FULL MEMBER
Oct 24, 2016
1,342
0
2,426
Country
Pakistan
Location
United Kingdom
Pakistan must make Mumbai, New Delhi to rock. We must help Indian states which wants to leave the union.
 
newb3e

newb3e

ELITE MEMBER
Jun 25, 2007
10,755
-22
10,590
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
Dalit said:
One Mumbai attack happens and the whole Western bloc screams and shouts in sync. Pakistan is blamed and vilified.

Attacks upon attacks happen in Pakistan and the Western media celebrates and points fingers at the victim. When Pakistan points fingers at the real culprits the West ignores these facts.

That is the world we are living in. The truth is that we are unable to protect our Chinese guests. China should take full security measures.
Click to expand...
we need to show middile finger to west and retaliate!
 
CIA Mole

CIA Mole

FULL MEMBER
May 1, 2019
1,572
-2
1,363
Country
United States
Location
Pakistan
Dalit said:
In any case we know who the real culprits are. Of course this has CIA American backing.

The question is, what are we going to do about it? The message here is very clear. The US along with its Indian and Afghan cheerleaders are going to target Chinese workers and interests in Pakistan. We shouldn't be under any illusion. The Americans and Indians will have their excuses ready. They will blame domestic groups such as BLA and PTM to take cover.

Such attacks will be detrimental for Pak security and China Pak cooperation. Time and time again we have proved that we are unable to protect our Chinese friends. I think time has come for China to arrange security. China is fully capable of making security arrangements. I think we can learn a few things in the process.
Click to expand...

Anything India does to China likely requires US approval.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 7, Members: 4, Guests: 3)

Similar threads

MultaniGuy
How Popular is China in Pakistan?
2 3
Replies
37
Views
4K
AtifSultanQureshi
AtifSultanQureshi
HAIDER
Mother China: A 'Chinese revolution' sweeps across Pakistan
2 3
Replies
42
Views
7K
Jackdaws
Jackdaws
darkinsky
Pakistan utility company fights to power Karachi
Replies
0
Views
730
darkinsky
darkinsky

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom