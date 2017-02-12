Gunmen in Pakistan attack Chinese factory workers in Karachi

CIA Mole said: Could be anyone including CIA etc… now that they have more free time.



Maybe it’s a team effort who knows Click to expand...

In any case we know who the real culprits are. Of course this has CIA American backing.The question is, what are we going to do about it? The message here is very clear. The US along with its Indian and Afghan cheerleaders are going to target Chinese workers and interests in Pakistan. We shouldn't be under any illusion. The Americans and Indians will have their excuses ready. They will blame domestic groups such as BLA and PTM to take cover.Such attacks will be detrimental for Pak security and China Pak cooperation. Time and time again we have proved that we are unable to protect our Chinese friends. I think time has come for China to arrange security. China is fully capable of making security arrangements. I think we can learn a few things in the process.