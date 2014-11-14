What's new

Gunfight broke out inside KDA office

I always thought they would torch the records. But this is a new twist.

It will have a far reaching effect on the administration of Karachi.
 
What actually happened?

A KDA officer, on the condition of anonymity, narrated the story to SAMAA Digital. He said Hasan was deputed to the KDA Metroville-SITE branch for the last 15 years or so as a clerk, but was working as a superintendent of grade-16.

Recently, when KDA senior officer Raza Muhammad Qaimkhani took charge of the KDA land management director post, he revisited KDA’s policies and made attempts to curb corruption.

Qaimkhani shuffled several officers around who were deputed at the same branch since a long time.

The KDA officer says Hasan was posted back to his old position of a clerk at the Metroville-SITE branch by Qaimkhani after several complaints of corruption were received against him.

The decision, the source said, was recommended by the branch’s additional director Wasim Raza and assistant director Wasim Osmani.

A cousin of Raza – who is also in KDA and works for the Estate and Enforcement Cell – confirmed the attack was linked to Hasan’s recent transfer.

The cousin said that Hasan had approached last week additional director Muhammad Qasim, who is believed to be a blue-eyed officer of Qaimkhani, to get his superintendent position back, but Qasim refused to refer Hasan’s case to the KDA land management director.

The KDA officers confirmed that Hasan entered the room of Osmani on Tuesday and asked him to call Raza to his office for discussion.

After Raza arrived, Hasan reportedly asked others to vacate the room. A superintendent, Imran Shah, who has been working with Osmani for a long time and was sitting in the room, stayed back as Hasan and Shah are both Hazarewals.

Shah had told the police in his initial statement that they were all are sitting in Osmani’s office when Hasan lost his temper and started to speak loudly.

“At that time, I left the room and after a few minutes there were gunshot sounds,” Shah said.
 
Jews work as brotherhood and they run entire USA, Karachi people taxes run pakistan but they are clueless about their own city, if Karachi people get united for their own interests (which will probably never happen, they will probably run the entire country, which again probably will never happen).

MQM was good or bad, they represented Karachi at the very least, but in the absence of MQM/karachi political authority and voice/stance, these waderas and zamindars from Punjab and sindh are ruining karachi at will.

Karachi people will need to make a new political party very soon, free from the establishment otherwise their city which is already in ruins will be destroyed beyond recognition.

regards
 
when a custom clerk can have 32 crores in his house , what to talk about KDA clerki.
 
