Gun Control & Gun Violence in U.S | Mega Thread

Hamartia Antidote said: No I think you are the mad one cheering this white supremacist. Click to expand...

Check your history. It for all to see your heavy defending of white. Putting racist attack mainly on blacks and non white. That is why this Nazi boy think his action is no racist after your constant propaganda convince him.China don't even need to lay a finger on US and they are killing themselves in the sake of freedom and human right.