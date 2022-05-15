Gun Control & Gun Violence in U.S | Mega Thread

beijingwalker
ELITE MEMBER
- Nov 4, 2011
- 46,492
- -4
- Country
-
- Location
-
US is doomed. The only people going there, is for making money and not for freedom or peace.Looks like a racial hate crime.
Live by the sword, die by the sword.
Absolutely horrific. No sign of this abating any time soon
Does it do away the fact, these attack is racist motivated? Must have hurt your pride , this racist is a white boy.
saw the video, similar shit to Christchurch mass shooting.
I not the killer. You are the mad racist cheering these white supremacists.Why should I take pride in some nut driving 166 miles to kill people...you racist Chinese boy..
I not the killer. You are the mad racist cheering these white supremacists.
Check your history. It for all to see your heavy defending of white. Putting racist attack mainly on blacks and non white. That is why this Nazi boy think his action is no racist after your constant propaganda convince him.No I think you are the mad one cheering this white supremacist.
Check your history. It for all to see your heavy defending of white. Putting racist attack mainly on blacks and non white. That is why this Nazi boy think his action is no racist after your constant propaganda convince him.
China don't even need to lay a finger on US and they are killing themselves in the sake of freedom and human right.