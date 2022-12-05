Gullible depositors lose ‘Rs420m’ in Ponzi scheme

Imran Khan said: i still dont know why these women dont use saving accounts in banks rather this stone age committee system ? Click to expand...

Ms Humaid so far in a bid to resolve the issue on their own.

On her part, Ms Humaid, whose whereabouts are not known, posted on social media: “Please guys don’t panic. Your money will be returned in the coming months.”

One of the victims told Dawn that Ms Humaid had pulled off the ‘scam’ of around Rs150m to Rs200m.

Sana Adnan, who lost Rs150,000, said most of the people knew Ms Humaid for the past seven to 10 years. “I joined two of her Committees. I was paying her Rs50,000 per month in one committee while in a 20-month committee, I was paying Rs25,000,” she said.