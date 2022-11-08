Gulfstream's G700 Makes Asia-Pacific Debut in Vietnam The G700 also set a new city-pair speed record from Istanbul to Von Don International Airport in Quảng Ninh Province.

Gulfstream Aerospace’s G700 has made its debut in Vietnam and Asia-Pacific as part of the world tour of its newest ultra-long-range twinjet. The G700 joined a G600 and G650ER at an invite-only event at Van Don International Airport in Quảng Ninh Province held by Gulfstream's international sales representative in Vietnam, Sun Air, a business aviation services company.On the way to Vietnam, the G700 set a city-pair speed record from Istanbul to Von Don, traveling 4,573 nm in nine hours and two minutes at an average speed of Mach 0.90. This record is pending verification by the Fédération Aéronautique Internationale (FAI).“Vietnam and Southeast Asia are strong developing markets for Gulfstream,” said Gulfstream president Mark Burns. “As we see continued demand and fleet growth in the region, we are also bolstering resources to support customers there, including field service coverage from Gulfstream customer support and the Gulfstream FAST field and airborne support teams.”