Gulfstream's G700 Makes Asia-Pacific Debut in Vietnam

Gulfstream G700 parked at airport

Gulfstream Aerospace’s G700 has made its debut in Vietnam and Asia-Pacific as part of the world tour of its newest ultra-long-range twinjet. The G700 joined a G600 and G650ER at an invite-only event at Van Don International Airport in Quảng Ninh Province held by Gulfstream's international sales representative in Vietnam, Sun Air, a business aviation services company.


On the way to Vietnam, the G700 set a city-pair speed record from Istanbul to Von Don, traveling 4,573 nm in nine hours and two minutes at an average speed of Mach 0.90. This record is pending verification by the Fédération Aéronautique Internationale (FAI).


“Vietnam and Southeast Asia are strong developing markets for Gulfstream,” said Gulfstream president Mark Burns. “As we see continued demand and fleet growth in the region, we are also bolstering resources to support customers there, including field service coverage from Gulfstream customer support and the Gulfstream FAST field and airborne support teams.”

Gulfstream Aerospace’s G700 parks at Van Don Airport in Quang Ninh Province. Photo courtesy of Gulfstream


Gulfstream: Ky vong phat trien hang khong hang sang tai Viet Nam hinh anh 1 Chuyên cơ Gulfstream G700 tại triển lãm hàng không hạng sang đầu tiên tại Việt Nam. (Nguồn: Gulfstream)


Gulfstream: Ky vong phat trien hang khong hang sang tai Viet Nam hinh anh 3 Gulfstream G700 có cabin rộng nhất trong ngành hàng không.


Gulfstream: Ky vong phat trien hang khong hang sang tai Viet Nam hinh anh 4 Chuyên cơ G650ER tại Triển lãm.
 

