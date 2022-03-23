What's new

Gulfstream enters Vietnam market

Viet

Viet

ELITE MEMBER
Jun 18, 2012
24,777
0
18,050
Country
Viet Nam
Location
Germany
US aircraft maker Gulfstream officially enters Vietnam with Vietnamese company Sun as sales representative. Welcome.

Sun Air has become Gulfstream Aerospace’s international sales representative in Vietnam (Source: Sun Group)

Gulfstream luxury aircraft G280 (Source: Sun Group)


Inside Gulfstream luxury aircraft G400 (Source: Sun Group
 

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 3, Members: 0, Guests: 3)

Similar threads

Viet
Sun Group launches first luxury airline in Vietnam
Replies
0
Views
128
Viet
Viet
Viet
Two Luxury Superyacht Cruise Ships Building for Vietnam
Replies
0
Views
480
Viet
Viet
Viet
Vietnam dragonfuit sales sluggish in home market, but ‘hot’ in foreign markets
Replies
0
Views
172
Viet
Viet
beijingwalker
From Artificial Sun To Orbital Bombardment Concept – China Claims ‘Big Breakthrough’ With Nuclear Fusion Reactor
Replies
0
Views
271
beijingwalker
beijingwalker
Viet
As Vietnam's wet markets suffer, Aeon moves in with big stores
Replies
1
Views
211
FairAndUnbiased
F

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom