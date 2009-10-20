gulfnews: What makes Narendra Modi such a special leader, how does he win India’s heart each time?

Modi is a grass root worker and student of politics. He exactly know the measures and its outcome and its perception in public. He always thinks of permanent long term, solution and not short term manipulation. He is a sanyasi in real term and does all the work without self interest.He can resist any damn pressure. He doesn't lie to people and that is why people love him. After he became CM of Gujarat, BJP used to will 70 pc of Muslim majority seats which includes the seat of Congress stalwart Ahemad patel who used to tell Rajiv Gandhi that he can come and fight from Bharuch if he is not comfortable in Amethi. FOr last many years, congress has not won Bharuch seat. Modi is a people's politician and that is why invincible.