Gulf states keen on enhancing ties with China: Al-Hajraf

March 24, 2021Gulf Cooperation Council member states are looking forward to enhancing cooperation and good ties with China to achieve common goals, said the GCC Secretary-General Nayef Al-Hajraf on Wednesday.Gulf Cooperation Council member states are looking forward to enhancing cooperation and good ties with China to achieve common goals, said the GCC Secretary-General Nayef Al-Hajraf on Wednesday.During his meeting with State Councilor and Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi, Al-Hajraf discussed the latest regional and international developments.The two sides welcomed Saudi Arabia’s initiative to end the crisis in Yemen to reach a comprehensive political agreement that includes a ceasefire under the UN supervision. Moreover, both sides discussed the outcomes of the fourth strategic dialogue held between the two parties on Nov. 9.They also stressed the importance of investing in the opportunities that resulted from the coronavirus pandemic in the fields of the digital economy, artificial intelligence, the fourth industrial revolution, and e-commerce, as well as the Chinese "Belt and Road Initiative" projects in a way that serves the common strategic interests between the two sides. — KUNA