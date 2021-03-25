Gulf states keen on enhancing ties with China: Al-Hajraf

What's new

March 24, 2021

Gulf Cooperation Council member states are looking forward to enhancing cooperation and good ties with China to achieve common goals, said the GCC Secretary-General Nayef Al-Hajraf on Wednesday.

RIYADH — Gulf Cooperation Council member states are looking forward to enhancing cooperation and good ties with China to achieve common goals, said the GCC Secretary-General Nayef Al-Hajraf on Wednesday.

During his meeting with State Councilor and Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi, Al-Hajraf discussed the latest regional and international developments.
The two sides welcomed Saudi Arabia’s initiative to end the crisis in Yemen to reach a comprehensive political agreement that includes a ceasefire under the UN supervision. Moreover, both sides discussed the outcomes of the fourth strategic dialogue held between the two parties on Nov. 9.


They also stressed the importance of investing in the opportunities that resulted from the coronavirus pandemic in the fields of the digital economy, artificial intelligence, the fourth industrial revolution, and e-commerce, as well as the Chinese "Belt and Road Initiative" projects in a way that serves the common strategic interests between the two sides. — KUNA

If the GCC countries build a natural gas and/or oil pipeline through Oman and to and then through Pakistan after signing some kind of long term supply contract with China, they could substantially build up their influence with China and cut out the Russians and Iranians from a minimum fixed share of the Chinese market. It would also ensure the Chinese would put pressure on the Iranians not to mess with the gas supply, as is being done via the houthis.

Also put more credibility into the “Petro-Yuan” if the China bound pipeline is extended to Japan and South Korea

While tanker shipping maybe cheaper it doesn’t carry the same kind of political interconnection that a pipeline does. Just as Europe about the under construction Nord Stream 2 pipeline from Russia.
 
