Gulf Cooperation Council armed forces and defense forum

Mohamed Bin Tughlaq
- Dec 26, 2020
Gulf Cooperation Council
The main unified command headquarters was established in Riyadh
Gulf states joint military forces, air, land and sea, in addition to air defense forces
UAE armed forces
Qatar Armed forces
KSA armed forces
Kuwaiti Armed forces
Oman Armed forces
Bahrain Armed Forces (It is incredible and surpising at the same time how such a small country like Bahrain have such a large armed forces)
Note: This thread is not open for political opinions or opinions but only for military hardware discussions and analysis
Combined forces: 1.000.000-2.000.000 active+reservers
Armored vehicles + Tanks: 26592
Airforce aircraft strength: 2037
Aircrafts: Rafale, F-16s, F35s, Eurofighter, and many others
