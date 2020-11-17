Gulf Cooperation Council armed forces and defense forum

Gulf Cooperation Council

Population • 2021* estimate 65,506,958 (25th) • Density 21.13/km2 (54.7/sq mi) (162nd) GDP (PPP) 2018 estimate • Total $3.655 trillion (7th) • Per capita $71,205 (7th)

Combined forces: 1.000.000-2.000.000 active+reservers



Armored vehicles + Tanks: 26592



Airforce aircraft strength: 2037



Aircrafts: Rafale, F-16s, F35s, Eurofighter, and many others

The main unified command headquarters was established in RiyadhGulf states joint military forces, air, land and sea, in addition to air defense forcesUAE armed forcesQatar Armed forcesKSA armed forcesKuwaiti Armed forcesOman Armed forcesBahrain Armed Forces (It is incredible and surpising at the same time how such a small country like Bahrain have such a large armed forces)Note: This thread is not open for political opinions or opinions but only for military hardware discussions and analysis