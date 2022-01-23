What's new

Gulf Arabs slam Palestinian terror groups for 'supporting' Houthi attacks

Jerusalem Post
Middle East

Gulf Arabs slam Palestinian terror groups for ‘supporting’ Houthi attacks​

Tensions between the Palestinians and the Gulf countries escalated after the signing of the Abraham Accords.​

By KHALED ABU TOAMEH

Published: JANUARY 22, 2022 17:24
Updated: JANUARY 22, 2022 17:55
HOUTHI FOLLOWERS stand by bills of Yemeni currency during a ceremony in Sana'a in September 2020 to collect supplies for their fighters battling government forces. (photo credit: KHALED ABDULLAH/ REUTERS)

HOUTHI FOLLOWERS stand by bills of Yemeni currency during a ceremony in Sana’a in September 2020 to collect supplies for their fighters battling government forces.
(photo credit: KHALED ABDULLAH/ REUTERS)


Hamas, Palestinian Islamic Jihad (PIJ) and the Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine (PFLP) condemned over the weekend the Saudi-led coalition airstrikes in Yemen, drawing sharp criticism from Arabs in the Gulf.

Several writers and political analysts from Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates and Bahrain responded by launching a scathing attack on the Palestinian groups in particular and the Palestinians in general for allegedly supporting the Iranian-backed Houthi militia in Yemen, which has launched drone and missile attacks on Saudi Arabia and the UAE.

Tensions between the Palestinians and the Gulf countries escalated after the signing of the Abraham Accords between Israel and the UAE and Bahrain in 2020.




The Palestinian Authority, Hamas, PIJ and other Palestinian factions condemned the “normalization” agreements with Israel and accused the Gulf states of “betraying” the Palestinians. Many Gulf Arabs responded by accusing the Palestinians of being “ungrateful.”

Like the Houthi militia, which controls large portions of territory in Yemen, Hamas and PIJ are backed by Iran. The Lebanese Hezbollah terrorist group is also funded and armed by Iran.
Rescuers remove debris at the site of Saudi-led air strikes in Sanaa, Yemen, January 18, 2022. (credit: REUTERS/KHALED ABDULLAH)
Rescuers remove debris at the site of Saudi-led air strikes in Sanaa, Yemen, January 18, 2022. (credit: REUTERS/KHALED ABDULLAH)

The PFLP, the second largest faction of the PLO after the ruling Fatah faction headed by PA President Mahmoud Abbas, is a secular Palestinian Marxist-Leninist organization that also has close ties with Tehran.

The PA has thus far refrained from commenting on the airstrikes in Yemen, apparently to avoid exacerbating tensions with the Gulf states.

The PA has also failed to condemn the drone and missile attacks launched by the Houthi militia against Saudi Arabia and the UAE.
 
