Gujjarpura a rapists and robbers safe heaven

Pakistani teen gang-raped in Gujjarpura area A teenage girl was gang-raped after being kidnapped by four men in the Gujjarpura area, police said on Saturday. The police have also registered a case against four criminals with no arrest made yet. A police official said that the FIR was registered on the complaint of father of the victim...

Three rape woman during robbery in Gujjarpura LAHORE: Three robbers barged into a house, looted valuables and assaulted a 32-year-old woman in front of her father in the Gujjarpura police limits in the wee hours of Thursday.Police have...

Teenage girl allegedly raped during robbery in Lahore's Gujjarpura area 4 suspects have been taken into custody, says CIA spokesperson.

Female nurse gang-raped during robbery bid in Lahore LAHORE: A female nurse was gang-raped by four muggers during a robbery bid in Lahore on Thursday as police claimed that they had arrested two suspects for their involvement in the heinous act.Acco

‘Police torture cell’ found in Gujjarpura LAHORE - Local residents on Monday allegedly unearthed a private torture cell being run by Lahore police in Gujjarpura. At least five suspects were found

I did some research on the gujjarpura area and it's vicinity ,a area where recently a woman was gang raped on motorway and it yielded some interesting and shocking results. The history of robbery cum gang rape in this particular area goes back to 2013 . Wherever in this area there was a robbery ,there was a rape as well infront of family members.Every time there was a typical bullcrap by police like they have arrested suspects and registered FIR but the culprits were never really punished . The secret torture cells of police in this area probably indicates the heavy police presence and then it should not be difficult for a police to identify and catch the rapists. It's probably a area of serious criminals operating with full police support and police getting their percent bribery from the robberies they commit. I am sure in the news links below they are the same gang of rapists who committed a motorway rape and robbery and corrupt police is this time trying to hide them as well. A very recent gang rape and robbery occured in this area in July 2020.These corrupt cops take pay from our tax and in return give us the worst lifetime pain of raping our mothers and sisters infront of us. If this time we don't kill and publicly punish the rapists and corrupt cops then we are indeed a nation of dead people with no dignity and self respect.