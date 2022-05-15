Gujarat's export figures doubled in a year

Gujarat's export figures double in a year​

Nimesh Khakhariya | TNN | Updated: May 5, 2022, 06:39 ISTIn 2020-21, Gujarat's exports were worth Rs 4.48 lakh crore while Maharashtra's figure was of Rs 4.31 lakh croreGet notifications on latest Rajkot NewsRAJKOT:has broken its previous records in exports. The state clocked exports of Rs 8.37 lakh crore in the financial year 2021-22 till February, while in the previous year the state's total exports were Rs 4.48 lakh crore. Exporters say when the data for March, which to be is released soon, is taken into account, the figure might cross Rs 10 lakh crore.Earlier, Maharashtra was the highest exporter from among the states and Gujarat occupied the second position. However, since 2020-21, Gujarat has overtaken Maharashtra. In 2020-21, Gujarat's exports were worth Rs 4.48 lakh crore while Maharashtra's figure was of Rs 4.31 lakh crore. In 2021-22 till February, Maharashtra's total exports were worth Rs 4.90 lakh crore.According to officials of Director General of(DGFT), the commodities which have brought the highest foreign currencies by way of exports from Gujarat include petroleum, diamond, ceramics, cotton yarn, vegetable fats, textiles, oil seeds, machinery, engineering products and brass parts. "We started getting accurate statewise data from 2018-19 after implementation of GST. However, the figure for 2021-22 is the benchmark because now theis fully implemented and the pandemic is also over," said a senior official.Industry insiders say global market opened up after Covid in the last financial year. Gujarat is the manufacturing hub and with all ports opening up and all manufacturing going in full swing, the state was able to manufacture at the highest level and export at the highest level.Parth Ganatra, vice-president of Rajkot Chamber of Commerce and Industry, said: "There is 40% growth in my individual exports in 2021-22 compared to previous financial year. Gujarat's growth is increasing and it is evident from the number of certificates of origin issued by our chamber. The reason is we have credibility in the international market, where buyers prefer our product over China's and Vietnam's."Nilesh Jetpariya, a leading ceramic exporter in Morbi, said: "Gujarat has the highest share of export in India. It is high time that the Gujarat government create a focused department to understand and resolve the issues of manufacturers and exporters and take up cases with the Union government when required. "