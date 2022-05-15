What's new

Gujarat's export figures doubled in a year

Surya 1

Gujarat's export figures double in a year​

Nimesh Khakhariya | TNN | Updated: May 5, 2022, 06:39 IST
91330825.jpg


In 2020-21, Gujarat's exports were worth Rs 4.48 lakh crore while Maharashtra's figure was of Rs 4.31 lakh crore
RAJKOT:
Gujarat
has broken its previous records in exports. The state clocked exports of Rs 8.37 lakh crore in the financial year 2021-22 till February, while in the previous year the state's total exports were Rs 4.48 lakh crore. Exporters say when the data for March, which to be is released soon, is taken into account, the figure might cross Rs 10 lakh crore.

Earlier, Maharashtra was the highest exporter from among the states and Gujarat occupied the second position. However, since 2020-21, Gujarat has overtaken Maharashtra. In 2020-21, Gujarat's exports were worth Rs 4.48 lakh crore while Maharashtra's figure was of Rs 4.31 lakh crore. In 2021-22 till February, Maharashtra's total exports were worth Rs 4.90 lakh crore.

According to officials of Director General of

Foreign Trade
(DGFT), the commodities which have brought the highest foreign currencies by way of exports from Gujarat include petroleum, diamond, ceramics, cotton yarn, vegetable fats, textiles, oil seeds, machinery, engineering products and brass parts. "We started getting accurate statewise data from 2018-19 after implementation of GST. However, the figure for 2021-22 is the benchmark because now the

GST
is fully implemented and the pandemic is also over," said a senior official.


Industry insiders say global market opened up after Covid in the last financial year. Gujarat is the manufacturing hub and with all ports opening up and all manufacturing going in full swing, the state was able to manufacture at the highest level and export at the highest level.

Parth Ganatra, vice-president of Rajkot Chamber of Commerce and Industry, said: "There is 40% growth in my individual exports in 2021-22 compared to previous financial year. Gujarat's growth is increasing and it is evident from the number of certificates of origin issued by our chamber. The reason is we have credibility in the international market, where buyers prefer our product over China's and Vietnam's."

Nilesh Jetpariya, a leading ceramic exporter in Morbi, said: "Gujarat has the highest share of export in India. It is high time that the Gujarat government create a focused department to understand and resolve the issues of manufacturers and exporters and take up cases with the Union government when required. "

Nilesh Jetpariya, a leading ceramic exporter in Morbi, said: "Gujarat has the highest share of export in India. It is high time that the Gujarat government create a focused department to understand and resolve the issues of manufacturers and exporters and take up cases with the Union government when required. "

Surya 1

These figures are more than the total export of all other subcontinent countries put togather. Infact, it beats the export of rest of the countries by atleast 50 pc margin.
 
Surya 1

110 bn USD in 11 month and likely to cross 125 bn usd. Almost double the figure of rest of subcontinent countries put together.
 
Great performance! The cool thing about Gujarat's economy is its high exports to GDP ratio. Most other big states in India have higher consumption than exports. But Gujarat is exceptional in export sector :cheers:
 
Wood said:
Great performance! The cool thing about Gujarat's economy is its high exports to GDP ratio. Most other big states in India have higher consumption than exports. But Gujarat is exceptional in export sector :cheers:
Gujarat has a big parallel economy so you will see state much richer than what figures suggests. This is because of individual owned businesses.

Surat, Amadavad and Rajkot will be among fastest developing cities of India. Even small towns and villages are not far behind. Towns Thangadh, Morbi, Uttarsanda has much higher per capita income than any city of the India. Morbi is a town with huge ceramics and electronic production.

Kai Liu said:
Slumdogs got lost again? Does Gujarat belong to China and Far East?
CPC can teach it in re-education camp that Gujarat is in China.
 
Surya 1 said:
Gujarat has a big parallel economy so you will see state much richer than what figures suggests. This is because of individual owned businesses.

Surat, Amadavad and Rajkot will be among fastest developing cities of India. Even small towns and villages are not far behind. Towns Thangadh, Morbi, Uttarsanda has much higher per capita income than any city of the India. Morbi is a town with huge ceramics and electronic production.



CPC can teach it in re-education camp that Gujarat is in China.
We only put low IQ slumdogs in re-education camps. lol...
EeQ43dfVAAkQCbE



And if Gujarat is not in China, then how is your post to do with China & Far East section?
1652583854799.png
 

