Gujaratis & Gujarat exposed

This YouTuber sheds light on recent frauds committed by Gujaratis with the help of Gujaratis in Delhi.


Screenshot_2023-04-04-17-30-14-043_com.google.android.youtube.jpg


He also compares Delhi to Gujarat. Despite Gujarat's population being three times greater than that of Delhi's and the number of tax payers in Gujarat being two times greater than in Delhi, Delhi's tax contribution to the central government is three times greater than Gujarat's.
This exposes the so-called Modi Gujarat Model. Modi keeps heaping praise on Gujarat and Gujaratis every day. This proves that Gujaratis are nothing but a bunch of tax evading scamming parasites.

@RealDeal @StraightEdge


Bhakts @Skimming @NagaBaba @Paitoo @Raj-Hindustani @-=virus=- @Kaniska
 
iamnobody said:

This YouTuber sheds light on recent frauds committed by Gujaratis with the help of Gujaratis in Delhi.


He also compares Delhi to Gujarat. Despite Gujarat's population being three times greater than that of Delhi's and the number of tax payers in Gujarat being two times greater than in Delhi, Delhi's tax contribution to the central government is three times greater than Gujarat's.
This exposes the so-called Modi Gujarat Model. Modi keeps heaping praise on Gujarat and Gujaratis every day. This proves that Gujaratis are nothing but a bunch of tax evading scamming parasites.

@RealDeal @StraightEdge


Bhakts @Skimming @NagaBaba @Paitoo @Raj-Hindustani @-=virus=- @Kaniska
Phir se Gujarat, Gujarati ......

Delhi's tax collection cannot be compared. Many companies are headquartered in cities like Delhi and Mumbai and their tax is accounted there. They are not making that money from citizens of Delhi and Mumbai alone, but by sales all over India.
 
Paitoo said:
Phir se Gujarat, Gujarati ......

Delhi's tax collection cannot be compared. Many companies are headquartered in cities like Delhi and Mumbai and their tax is accounted there. They are not making that money from citizens of Delhi and Mumbai alone, but by sales all over India.
Are you dumb or just pretending to be dumb?

Gujarat hosts headquarters of many companies too. Heard of Adani group & Amul?

Gujarat has more businessmen and taxpayers than Delhi. Yet it's tax contribution is half that of Delhi. Only a bhakt will pretend not to connect the dots.

Screenshot_2023-04-04-18-47-05-577-edit_com.duckduckgo.mobile.android.jpg
 
iamnobody said:
Are you dumb or just pretending to be dumb?

Gujarat hosts headquarters of many companies too. Heard of Adani group & Amul?

Gujarat has more businessmen and taxpayers than Delhi. Yet it's tax contribution is half that of Delhi. Only a bhakt will pretend not to connect the dots.

Phir kar di na dhakkano wali baat. Gujarat will obviously have more tax payers than Delhi. It is a full fledged state while Delhi is a city. In fact Delhi's high per capita tax contribution is an indicator that a lot of it is because of companies reporting their tax there. It is the same reason why Karnataka is reporting more tax collection than TN, when both are almost at the same level (TN is in fact more industrialised). But Bangalore >>> Chennai. More companies headquartered, so more tax. You connect the dots you uneducated dolt.

Secondly, this discussion is meaningless without seeing the details of tax collection. Companies pay tax on their profits (which they may have or not have). It is called Corporate Income Tax. You can be a huge company and yet have zero income tax liability. Next, companies pay tax on production and sales (excise and service tax, which has now become GST). GST is a measure of industrial activity. This should correlate with a state's size.

Lastly, there is income tax which I pay and I am sure you don't because you don't work and are drain on society. This tax is not accounted in any state but directly in central account because the government has no way to keep track of who is working in which state. So there is no way of saying if Gujjus are skimping on personal income tax (they might well be, given their reputation).

You are clearly an uneducated person, so stop embarrassing yourself. Like I have said before, get an education and be a productive member of society, pay taxes and stop being a drain you parasite. The only thing you are good for is trolling on foreign forums where you will be tolerated.
 

