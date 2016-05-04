What's new

Gujaratis are the single most influential ethnicity in South Asian history

Quaid-E-Azam
Mahatma Gandhi
Sardar Vallabh Bhai Patel
Ahmed Deedat---greatest Muslim preacher in the English language
Azim Premji
Narendra Modi

They have shaped South Asia more than any other people over the last 120 years
 
When one ethnic group dominates business, it usually means they put up barriers to other groups, for example rejecting applications of other ethnic groups. We all read about Indian dominated HR discriminating against white Americans in I. T sector.

Hence I dont believe in B.S that one group is better then others. Seen too much discrimination to know better.
 
Add to that:

Vikram Sarabhai
Jamshedji Tata
Dhirubhai Ambani
Homi Bhabha
Dadabhai Naoroji
 
